Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

KPMG and Anthropic to redefine client services with artificial intelligence tie-up

May 25, 2026 | 08:00
(0) user say
On May 20, KPMG and Anthropic announced the launch of the KPMG Digital Gateway powered by Claude, bringing Anthropic’s frontier AI directly into KPMG’s client delivery platform.

The launch is part of a global alliance, with an initial focus on tax clients and private equity firms. By embedding Claude into Digital Gateway, KPMG’s AI-enabled platform, clients can build agentic workflows in real time to help drive better outcomes.

KPMG in the United States will also embed Claude into its private equity-focused product offerings, and the two organisations will co-develop new Claude-powered products for portfolio companies.

KPMG and Anthropic to redefine client services with artificial intelligence tie-up
All KPMG professionals around the world will gain access to Anthropic’s Claude AI solutions

The combination of KPMG’s expertise and Anthropic’s advanced and responsible AI technology delivers significant value, the firm said. This includes a unified platform, with the integration of Claude Co-Work and managed AI agents into KPMG’s Digital Gateway bringing together tax expertise, proprietary tools, and client data into a single platform.

Tasks that previously took weeks and required navigating multiple tools and interfaces can now be completed within minutes in one unified environment.

There is also value creation for private equity clients. KPMG has been selected as the preferred consultant to deliver AI solutions for Anthropic’s clients.

This includes supporting portfolio companies in adopting AI-powered assistants to enhance productivity and develop new AI-driven products and services.

All 276,000 KPMG professionals globally will have access to Anthropic’s Claude AI solutions.

Beyond adoption, KPMG and Anthropic will work with clients to transform operations and co-develop AI-powered applications that address complex business challenges in entirely new ways.

KPMG will integrate cybersecurity, risk management, and AI assurance solutions into the design and operation of these systems. This ensures vulnerabilities are identified and mitigated while safeguarding critical enterprise systems.

Aligned with the strategic vision of KPMG Global, Warrick Cleine, chairman and CEO of KPMG in Vietnam and Cambodia, noted that the strategic alliance is a catalyst for redefining how KPMG operates.

“In Vietnam, we are ready to translate these advanced AI capabilities into practical, secure, and trusted solutions that deliver exceptional value to clients in the local market,” he said.

Daniela Amodei, co-founder and president of Anthropic, stated, “KPMG works in industries where accuracy, accountability, and trust aren’t optional, and they’re applying the same standard to AI. They’re rolling Claude out to 276,000 people across the business and using it for client work in tax and private equity. They’re also bringing it into cybersecurity, where it helps find and fix vulnerabilities. That’s what a firm-wide commitment to AI looks like, and we’re proud to be the partner they chose.”

KPMG is a global organisation of independent member firms providing audit, tax and legal, and advisory services. Operating across multiple countries and territories, KPMG is committed to delivering high-quality services and supporting its clients.

Anthropic is an AI safety and research company focused on building reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. It is best known for Claude, a family of large language models designed to deliver high performance with strong safety and transparency.

By Anh Duc

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
kpmg Anthropic artificial intelligence Client services

Related Contents

Vietnam maintains stable AI outlook in 2026 survey

Vietnam maintains stable AI outlook in 2026 survey

AI+ Power 2026 explores how AI drives real business value

AI+ Power 2026 explores how AI drives real business value

ATxSummit 2026 convenes global leaders to chart Asia's AI future.

ATxSummit 2026 convenes global leaders to chart Asia's AI future.

TrendAI and Anthropic advance AI vulnerability detection

TrendAI and Anthropic advance AI vulnerability detection

Private equity faces AI implementation challenge despite potential

Private equity faces AI implementation challenge despite potential

More disciplined growth for real estate and construction

More disciplined growth for real estate and construction

Latest News ⁄ Your Consultant ⁄ KPMG

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

European Commissioner to discuss strengthening EU-Vietnam cooperation on science and technology

European Commissioner to discuss strengthening EU-Vietnam cooperation on science and technology

CPF presents food innovations at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2026 to cement Thailand's regional hub status

CPF presents food innovations at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2026 to cement Thailand's regional hub status

Swiss-Belhotel International launches family summer programme featuring mascots Bernie and Bella

Swiss-Belhotel International launches family summer programme featuring mascots Bernie and Bella

Yeebo expands AI computing services with subsidiary Suanova's TaaS rollout at Cyberport

Yeebo expands AI computing services with subsidiary Suanova's TaaS rollout at Cyberport

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020