KPMG and Anthropic to redefine client services with artificial intelligence tie-up

The launch is part of a global alliance, with an initial focus on tax clients and private equity firms. By embedding Claude into Digital Gateway, KPMG’s AI-enabled platform, clients can build agentic workflows in real time to help drive better outcomes.

KPMG in the United States will also embed Claude into its private equity-focused product offerings, and the two organisations will co-develop new Claude-powered products for portfolio companies.

All KPMG professionals around the world will gain access to Anthropic’s Claude AI solutions

The combination of KPMG’s expertise and Anthropic’s advanced and responsible AI technology delivers significant value, the firm said. This includes a unified platform, with the integration of Claude Co-Work and managed AI agents into KPMG’s Digital Gateway bringing together tax expertise, proprietary tools, and client data into a single platform.

Tasks that previously took weeks and required navigating multiple tools and interfaces can now be completed within minutes in one unified environment.

There is also value creation for private equity clients. KPMG has been selected as the preferred consultant to deliver AI solutions for Anthropic’s clients.

This includes supporting portfolio companies in adopting AI-powered assistants to enhance productivity and develop new AI-driven products and services.

All 276,000 KPMG professionals globally will have access to Anthropic’s Claude AI solutions.

Beyond adoption, KPMG and Anthropic will work with clients to transform operations and co-develop AI-powered applications that address complex business challenges in entirely new ways.

KPMG will integrate cybersecurity, risk management, and AI assurance solutions into the design and operation of these systems. This ensures vulnerabilities are identified and mitigated while safeguarding critical enterprise systems.

Aligned with the strategic vision of KPMG Global, Warrick Cleine, chairman and CEO of KPMG in Vietnam and Cambodia, noted that the strategic alliance is a catalyst for redefining how KPMG operates.

“In Vietnam, we are ready to translate these advanced AI capabilities into practical, secure, and trusted solutions that deliver exceptional value to clients in the local market,” he said.

Daniela Amodei, co-founder and president of Anthropic, stated, “KPMG works in industries where accuracy, accountability, and trust aren’t optional, and they’re applying the same standard to AI. They’re rolling Claude out to 276,000 people across the business and using it for client work in tax and private equity. They’re also bringing it into cybersecurity, where it helps find and fix vulnerabilities. That’s what a firm-wide commitment to AI looks like, and we’re proud to be the partner they chose.”

KPMG is a global organisation of independent member firms providing audit, tax and legal, and advisory services. Operating across multiple countries and territories, KPMG is committed to delivering high-quality services and supporting its clients.

Anthropic is an AI safety and research company focused on building reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. It is best known for Claude, a family of large language models designed to deliver high performance with strong safety and transparency.