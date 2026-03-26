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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Trend Micro rebrands enterprise business as TrendAI

March 26, 2026 | 15:30
(0) user say
The cybersecurity company renamed its corporate division to emphasize artificial intelligence integration across its product portfolio.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 March 2026 - Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704) today announced that its enterprise cybersecurity business will now operate under the name TrendAI™, reflecting its evolution as AI becomes the next compute layer for the enterprise. This aligns with the company's focus on solving real-world security challenges with cyber risk managed as a core business priority.

As organizations redesign operations around AI, autonomous systems, and data-driven decision-making, security must evolve as well. TrendAI™ reflects the expanding attack surface from protecting infrastructure and applications to governing how AI systems act, connect, and make decisions across the enterprise.

TrendAI™'s approach to AI security is grounded in four core principles: gaining visibility into AI usage, systems and agents interact across environments, understanding the context and intent behind those interactions, enforcing policy and control over usage and agent-driven actions, and introducing human oversight at critical decision points.

Eva Chen, CEO of Trend Micro: "TrendAI™ reflects our conviction that security must evolve as quickly as the technology it protects. Enterprises are redesigning how work gets done around AI, data, and agentic systems. Our role is to ensure they can do so with confidence, control, and resilience built in from the start."

The new identity marks the company's evolution from a portfolio of industry-leading products to a unified, enterprise AI cybersecurity platform. TrendAI Vision One™ is recognized as a leader across cloud, endpoint, network and threat detection by analyst firms like Gartner, IDC, and Forrester. The new brand aligns how TrendAI™ builds and delivers security solutions with how modern enterprises manage cyber risk - extending beyond infrastructure protection to governing AI-driven systems and decisions.

Rachel Jin, CPBO and Head of TrendAI™: "This is a fundamentally new way of approaching cybersecurity. As AI systems take on more responsibility, security must evolve from reacting to events to understanding intent and governing machine-driven actions. TrendAI™ is built for how our customers are operating today- combining decades of threat intelligence with real-world experience to help organizations reduce risk, move faster, and operate securely at machine speed."

As part of this next chapter, TrendAI™ is also introducing and expanding several strategic initiatives:
  • TrendAI™ AI Security Brief: A new podcast series delivering timely, real-world stories at the intersection of AI and security.
  • TrendAI™ Spark: A flagship global events ecosystem, bringing together customers, partners, and the broader technology community to examine how AI is reshaping security, risk, and leadership decision-making.
  • S-RM Partnership: Expands TrendAI™ partner ecosystem through a global incident response and cyber risk advisory partner embedded in post-breach workflows, helping organizations transition from containment to long-term risk reduction and security strategy.
  • HackerVerse collaboration: Independent adversarial testing powered by autonomous AI agents executing real MITRE ATT&CK techniques, continuously validating detection efficacy through measurable, proof-based results.
https://www.trendaisecurity.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By TrendAI

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TagTag:
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