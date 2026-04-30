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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

CyCraft’s XecART and XecGuard named in OWASP AI security landscape

April 30, 2026 | 13:40
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The OWASP AI Security Solutions Landscape recognised CyCraft’s XecART and XecGuard products, highlighting their role in protecting artificial intelligence systems.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 April 2026 – OWASP, the international non-profit cybersecurity organization, has released its latest AI Security Solutions Landscape. XecART and XecGuard of CyCraft (7823.TW) have both been selected. Their inclusion spans three critical domains: Agentic AI, LLM & GenAI Apps, and Agentic Red Teaming, showcasing CyCraft's technical leadership in the global AI security market.

XecGuard provides real-time detection of potential risks in Agentic AI and LLMs, achieving management visibility through quantified metrics.

XecGuard provides real-time detection of potential risks in Agentic AI and LLMs, achieving management visibility through quantified metrics.

Navigate Top 10 Risks of Agentic AI as Security Demand Surges

OWASP has long been dedicated to promoting global software security standards, with its "OWASP Top 10" regarded as a vital industry benchmark. As AI adoption accelerates, the AI security frameworks proposed by OWASP have become essential for global enterprises evaluating AI risks. The recently published OWASP 2026 Top 10 Risks for Agentic Applications points out that since the second half of 2025, the rapid rise of Agentic AI has introduced new threats beyond traditional LLM risks, such as "Agent Goal Hijack," "Tool Misuse and Exploitation," and "Rogue Agents."

As enterprises accelerate the deployment of Generative AI and AI Agents, risks such as model misuse, Prompt Injection, data leakage, and autonomous agent malfunctions are escalating rapidly. AI security has shifted from an optional add-on to a fundamental component of corporate infrastructure. Being included in the OWASP global landscape signifies that CyCraft's product capabilities have garnered significant attention and validation from the international community.

From Testing to Operations: CyCraft Builds a Closed-Loop AI Security Ecosystem

CyCraft's core philosophy is "AI Safety is a standard, not an option," echoing OWASP's direction of seamlessly integrating security defenses into AI development and operational lifecycles. XecART and XecGuard provide comprehensive protection across critical enterprise AI deployment scenarios:
  • Test & Evaluate: XecART conducts multi-turn dialogue testing and autonomous Red Teaming for risks such as target misalignment, Prompt Injection, and tool abuse. It helps enterprises verify that AI Agents remain secure, stable, and compliant within complex multi-agent environments.
  • Operation: XecGuard provides continuous monitoring and analysis of dialogue content to detect whether AI Agents are being induced to execute Tool Calls that deviate from their assigned tasks or generate unsafe workflows. Furthermore, XecGuard offers both API and Gateway modes to meet diverse industry requirements for regulation, data sovereignty, and deployment, allowing for rapid integration with existing AI applications, agent architectures, and internal workflows.

Empower Developers: XecGuard Community Support Program

To further empower the AI developer community, CyCraft is now launching the XecGuard Community Support Program (CSP). Eligible open-source project maintainers and contributors can receive a free three-month subscription to XecGuard Lite upon successful application, with no fees required during the program period.

【How to Apply】Please fill out the form at the application website: https://go.cycraft.ai/xecguard-csp

Benson Wu, CEO and Co-founder of CyCraft, stated: "Our inclusion in the OWASP landscape confirms that CyCraft's innovative energy aligns with the global needs of AI development. We have fully integrated Red Team validation and Blue Team governance into enterprise DevOps and SecOps workflows, providing world-class solutions for emerging risks in LLMs and Agentic AI. Security should not be a barrier to AI innovation, but rather the engine that accelerates it. We sincerely invite global AI pioneers to join hands with CyCraft, ensuring every step of your AI roadmap can move forward with confidence and speed."

Market expectations suggest that AI security will become one of the fastest-growing sectors in corporate cybersecurity spending. CyCraft's continued recognition by major international organizations not only highlights Taiwan's R&D prowess in AI security but also bolsters the company's expansion into overseas markets to capture new opportunities in the AI era.

Reports

OWASP, AI Security Solutions Landscape For AI and Agentic Red Teaming Q2 2026, 4 April 2026.
OWASP, Al Security Solutions Landscape For LLM and Gen Al Apps Q2 2026, 17 March 2026.
OWASP, AI Security Solutions Landscape For Agentic AI Q2 2026, 17 March 2026.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By CyCraft Technology

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
XecART XecGuard AI Security

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