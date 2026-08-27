Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Thailand secures over 30 billion dollars in electronics investment

August 27, 2026 | 08:53
(0) user say
Thailand's electronics sector has attracted more than 30 billion dollars in capital investment to expand manufacturing capability across next-generation semiconductor chips and artificial intelligence applications.

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 August 2026 – Thailand's electronics sector has secured over $30.5 billion (1 trillion baht) in investment since 2023. Roughly a third of this capital—exceeding $10.1 billion (331 billion baht) across 224 projects—is concentrated in printed circuit boards (PCBs) and electronic components, driven by global manufacturers scaling their footprint in AI hardware and advanced semiconductor packaging across Southeast Asia.

THECA 2026

The investment momentum takes center stage at the Thailand Electronics Circuit Asia (THECA 2026) summit at Bangkok's BITEC exhibition center, which convenes more than 300 global tech enterprises and 7,000 international delegates across 40 nations. The summit's program includes more than 60 conference sessions spanning AI infrastructure, the semiconductor ecosystem, photonics, advanced packaging, PCBs, and electronics manufacturing services. The event reinforces the accelerating realignment of critical electronics manufacturing toward Southeast Asia amid ongoing global supply chain diversification.

The technological drive comes as Thai policymakers accelerate structural reforms aimed at overcoming the middle-income trap, lifting the country's global competitiveness ranking into the world's top 20, and driving annual gross domestic product growth.

With the electronics sector serving as a primary economic engine, the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) is shifting its focus from basic capital attraction to maximizing national competitiveness. The agency's four-pillar framework prioritizes high-value and high-potential sectors, enhances Thailand's readiness for leading multinationals, deepens local economic benefits by upskilling the workforce and fortifying domestic supply chains, and builds international cooperation to connect Thai firms to global production networks.

"The investments flowing into Thailand's electronics sector today are fundamentally different from those of three decades ago," said Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary General of the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI). "They are driven by frontier technologies, proprietary knowledge, and highly skilled labor. Our objective is not merely keeping pace with global technology, but anchoring Thailand as an indispensable co-creator of the future global supply chain."

Thailand's selection to host the 17th Electronic Circuits World Convention (ECWC17) in August 2027 — a triennial flagship event that rotates among the world's premier electronics manufacturing economies — further underscores the country's rising clout in global electronics manufacturing.
Industry leaders note that surging demand for edge computing, smart mobility, and artificial intelligence is reshaping regional manufacturing footprints.

"In an era dominated by rapid breakthroughs in AI, advanced packaging, and semiconductors, competitive advantage is no longer determined by brute manufacturing capacity alone," said Canice Chung, Chairman of the Hong Kong Printed Circuit Association (HKPCA), a co-organizer of the event. "It hinges on international knowledge transfer, cross-border research cooperation, and developing specialized technical talent."

To strengthen regional collaboration, the summit introduces dedicated platforms such as Power2Motion, focusing on power electronics and future mobility systems, alongside the ASEAN+ Technology Pavilion, which unites 15 robotics, AI, and IoT industry alliances from Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam.

"Thailand is building the critical mass necessary to serve as Asia's next-generation electronics nexus," noted Pithan Ongkosit, President of the Thai Printed Circuit Association (THPCA), as THECA holds its third consecutive edition. "Uniting every tier of the supply chain — from raw substrates and automated machinery to semiconductors and advanced packaging — creates essential commercial scale and accelerates technology adoption across the region."

As regional competition for high-tech capital intensifies, Thai investment officials are emphasizing the co-development of domestic capabilities alongside foreign investment.

"By synchronizing foreign direct investment with our domestic manufacturers, academic institutions, and next-generation engineering talent, we are cementing Thailand's position as the regional hub for smart electronics manufacturing — creating high-value jobs and driving sustainable economic growth," Narit said.

Currency conversions are based on the Bank of Thailand's average selling rate of approximately 1 USD = 32.8 THB.

https://www.boi.go.th/en/index/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Thailand Board of Investment (BOI)

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Thailand electronics investment Semiconductor chips

Related Contents

Happitat opens 200,000 square metre Bangna site in Thailand

Happitat opens 200,000 square metre Bangna site in Thailand

Thailand secures $43.6bn investment surge in H1 2026

Thailand secures $43.6bn investment surge in H1 2026

Thailand cuts 3.8 million tonnes of CO2 via low-carbon cement

Thailand cuts 3.8 million tonnes of CO2 via low-carbon cement

Thailand approves $1.99bn in new investment led by AI, electronics

Thailand approves $1.99bn in new investment led by AI, electronics

Genetic study reveals human-driven spread of invasive tilapia in Thailand

Genetic study reveals human-driven spread of invasive tilapia in Thailand

Thailand locks in $4.1 billion in EV supply chain investment as auto sector pivots

Thailand locks in $4.1 billion in EV supply chain investment as auto sector pivots

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

GREE secures top spot in global residential air conditioner sales

GREE secures top spot in global residential air conditioner sales

Survey reveals only 49 percent of Singaporeans feel prepared

Survey reveals only 49 percent of Singaporeans feel prepared

Huawei signs global patent cross-licensing agreement with HP Inc

Huawei signs global patent cross-licensing agreement with HP Inc

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

GREE secures top spot in global residential air conditioner sales

GREE secures top spot in global residential air conditioner sales

Survey reveals only 49 percent of Singaporeans feel prepared

Survey reveals only 49 percent of Singaporeans feel prepared

Huawei signs global patent cross-licensing agreement with HP Inc

Huawei signs global patent cross-licensing agreement with HP Inc

Thailand secures over 30 billion dollars in electronics investment

Thailand secures over 30 billion dollars in electronics investment

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020