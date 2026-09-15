Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Flam secures 40 million dollars in Series B funding

September 15, 2026 | 14:20
(0) user say
AI interactive content company Flam raised 40 million dollars in a Series B round led by QED Investors to scale its technology platform.

SAN FRANCISCO, USA - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 September 2026 - Flam, an AI interactive content company, has raised US$40 million (S$51 million) in Series B funding led by QED Investors.

Claypond Capital, Martin Chavez, Olivier Pomel, Venky Harinarayan, and Shah Rukh Khan joined the round, with existing investors RTP Global and Dovetail doubling down.

Flam has signed more than 100 enterprise customers in six quarters, including Google, Grab, and KFC. They use Flam's suite of products for marketing, product visualization, learning and development, entertainment, fan engagement, customer support, and sales. Flam has partnered with Elang Mahkota Teknologi Emtek in Indonesia to bring its technology to brands across Southeast Asia.

"Flam is built on a simple observation. Content has moved in waves, from text to images to video, and every wave flowed one way, creator to viewer. We think interactive is the next default for the internet," said Shourya Agarwal, Founder of Flam. "The demand was always there. The technology wasn't. We have made interactivity effortless to build and deploy at enterprise scale."

Flam holds more than 15 patents and ships three formats.

Flicks are interactive videos that switch person, product, or scene mid-playback, using a patented compression algorithm, delivered programmatically at 50ms time-to-first-buffer. Forge, Flam's editing model, takes image references and changes only the specified element.

Airboards are high-fidelity 3D content on a camera interface, with touch, voice interactions, and haptic feedback. Flam's 3D streaming loads them in 300ms, with no app to install. Fable, an image-to-video model, generates the assets as native alpha channel videos.

Visual Agents are human-like characters that hold conversations and take agentic actions. A video call rather than a chat window. Fantom handles facial expression through identity preservation and motion transfer, Finesse handles voice in any language, and Falcon, a 26B-parameter MoE LLM, delivers responses at 30ms time-to-first-token. The pipeline returns an answer in under two seconds.

Nigel Morris, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at QED Investors, said: "Almost every frontier AI content company we see is optimizing what already exists. Flam pointed at something else: how much of the content ecosystem is still untouched. That gap is bigger than most people think, and Flam is the first team we've seen with the infrastructure to go after it."

"The traction was too exceptional to ignore," said Sandeep Patil, Partner at QED Investors. "Every major shift in internet content has created new platforms and new winners. What tells us Flam will be one is not just the growth rate but also the pace of their AI research and the partners choosing to build on it."

The capital goes to R&D on Flam's AI models, expanding the product suite, and scaling enterprise sales globally.

https://flamapp.ai/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Flam

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Flam Series B funding QED Investors

Related Contents

NovaGo Therapeutics secures 30 million dollars Series B funding

NovaGo Therapeutics secures 30 million dollars Series B funding

Syneron Bio completes $150 million Series B funding

Syneron Bio completes $150 million Series B funding

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Hang Lung Properties opens Amoy Footbridge in Kowloon Bay

Hang Lung Properties opens Amoy Footbridge in Kowloon Bay

Singapore agencies shift to revenue sharing as AI cuts costs

Singapore agencies shift to revenue sharing as AI cuts costs

The Carnival Fair reaches 1,200 events milestone in Singapore

The Carnival Fair reaches 1,200 events milestone in Singapore

Verdant Rock secures 30 percent quota share reinsurance treaty

Verdant Rock secures 30 percent quota share reinsurance treaty

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

DFRobot opens preorders for spatial tracking module at 229 dollars

DFRobot opens preorders for spatial tracking module at 229 dollars

MTE conference to explore emerging hospitality and real estate trends

MTE conference to explore emerging hospitality and real estate trends

Shanghai Electric revenue grows 16.6 percent in H1 2026

Shanghai Electric revenue grows 16.6 percent in H1 2026

Hang Lung Properties opens Amoy Footbridge in Kowloon Bay

Hang Lung Properties opens Amoy Footbridge in Kowloon Bay

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020