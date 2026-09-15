Flam secures 40 million dollars in Series B funding

SAN FRANCISCO, USA - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 September 2026 - Flam, an AI interactive content company, has raised US$40 million (S$51 million) in Series B funding led by QED Investors.



Claypond Capital, Martin Chavez, Olivier Pomel, Venky Harinarayan, and Shah Rukh Khan joined the round, with existing investors RTP Global and Dovetail doubling down.



Flam has signed more than 100 enterprise customers in six quarters, including Google, Grab, and KFC. They use Flam's suite of products for marketing, product visualization, learning and development, entertainment, fan engagement, customer support, and sales. Flam has partnered with Elang Mahkota Teknologi Emtek in Indonesia to bring its technology to brands across Southeast Asia.



"Flam is built on a simple observation. Content has moved in waves, from text to images to video, and every wave flowed one way, creator to viewer. We think interactive is the next default for the internet," said Shourya Agarwal, Founder of Flam. "The demand was always there. The technology wasn't. We have made interactivity effortless to build and deploy at enterprise scale."



Flam holds more than 15 patents and ships three formats.



Flicks are interactive videos that switch person, product, or scene mid-playback, using a patented compression algorithm, delivered programmatically at 50ms time-to-first-buffer. Forge, Flam's editing model, takes image references and changes only the specified element.



Airboards are high-fidelity 3D content on a camera interface, with touch, voice interactions, and haptic feedback. Flam's 3D streaming loads them in 300ms, with no app to install. Fable, an image-to-video model, generates the assets as native alpha channel videos.



Visual Agents are human-like characters that hold conversations and take agentic actions. A video call rather than a chat window. Fantom handles facial expression through identity preservation and motion transfer, Finesse handles voice in any language, and Falcon, a 26B-parameter MoE LLM, delivers responses at 30ms time-to-first-token. The pipeline returns an answer in under two seconds.



Nigel Morris, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at QED Investors, said: "Almost every frontier AI content company we see is optimizing what already exists. Flam pointed at something else: how much of the content ecosystem is still untouched. That gap is bigger than most people think, and Flam is the first team we've seen with the infrastructure to go after it."



"The traction was too exceptional to ignore," said Sandeep Patil, Partner at QED Investors. "Every major shift in internet content has created new platforms and new winners. What tells us Flam will be one is not just the growth rate but also the pace of their AI research and the partners choosing to build on it."



The capital goes to R&D on Flam's AI models, expanding the product suite, and scaling enterprise sales globally.



https://flamapp.ai/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.