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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Singapore agencies shift to revenue sharing as AI cuts costs

September 15, 2026 | 14:34
(0) user say
Marketing firms in Singapore are replacing fixed retainers with revenue-sharing arrangements as artificial intelligence deployment lowers production costs and boosts staff output.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 September 2026 – For decades, the marketing agency business model has rested on one assumption: producing campaigns is expensive, so clients must pay fixed monthly retainers regardless of results. Artificial intelligence is dismantling that assumption from two directions at once — cutting what it costs an agency to operate, while multiplying what a small team can produce.

The savings start in places clients never see. Administrative work that once consumed billable hours — invoicing and quotations, client reporting, campaign documentation, scheduling and follow-ups — can now run largely on AI systems, stripping overhead out of every account an agency manages.

The bigger shift is in production itself. In video, AI now handles the foundation of the edit — assembling rough cuts, syncing footage, generating captions and preparing ad-ready variations — before a human editor applies the judgment, pacing and finishing that machines can't. What once took an editor days takes hours. The same applies to design and ad creatives. The result: a small team's production capacity multiplies while its cost per campaign falls.

That double effect — lower cost, higher capacity — changes what an agency can afford to offer. When servicing an account no longer carries heavy fixed costs, those economics can be passed on to the customer: instead of a large retainer that pays for activity, the agency can charge a minimal base fee and earn its real income as a share of the sales its campaigns generate.

Singapore agency touchmkt has built its business on this model, charging SME clients a low base retainer that roughly covers production, then earning 5–9% of the revenue attributed to its campaigns — tracked through conversion tools that tie each sale back to the ads that produced it.

"The economics simply didn't work before," said Charlie Tan, founder of touchmkt. "If every account carries thousands of dollars in production and admin costs, you have to charge for it whether the campaigns perform or not. When AI takes out the cost and multiplies the output, you can afford to be paid on outcomes. For the first time, the agency's goals and the client's goals are actually aligned — we only do well when they sell."

The model does demand discipline: rigorous attribution, and the agency absorbing the risk of campaigns that underperform. But for small businesses long wary of paying retainers for activity rather than results, the direction is clear — AI hasn't just changed how marketing is made; it's beginning to change how it's paid for.

https://www.touchmkt.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Touchmarket LLP

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
singapore AI DigitalMarketing SME

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