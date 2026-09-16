XTransfer expands African SME payments at Seamless Africa 2026

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 September 2026 - XTransfer, the world's leading B2B cross-border trade payment platform, reinforced its commitment to serving SMEs across Africa through its first participation in Seamless Africa 2026, held 8–9 September. The debut reflects XTransfer's growing focus on enabling legitimate, secure cross-border trade that supports real-economy supply chains across the continent.

XTransfer Debuts at Seamless Africa 2026.



"Our debut at Seamless Africa reflects a clear focus: working more closely with African financial institutions to better serve SME trade," said Ray Ren, UK CEO at XTransfer. "By joining XTransfer's X-Net network, banks and payment partners can access services such as Pay to China, Pay to Global, and Local-Currency Collection, capabilities that help them support SME clients they were previously unable to serve effectively. Together, we can reduce cross-border payment friction, strengthen compliant trade flows, and enable more SMEs to participate confidently in Africa's real-economy supply chains."



XTransfer's participation comes as it continues to expand its footprint across Africa, helping SMEs engaged in international trade access a more unified payment experience. In many markets, SMEs still face friction when making and receiving trade payments, including complex processes and delays that can strain cash flow and disrupt supply chains. Where reliable options are limited, some businesses may feel pressured to rely on informal channels, creating avoidable compliance and transparency risks for the wider ecosystem.



To address these challenges, XTransfer works with international and local banks and financial institutions to strengthen payment infrastructure and facilitate compliant trade payments. In Africa, XTransfer partners with Flutterwave, a leading payments technology company, to support importers in Nigeria, Ghana, and South Africa to pay for goods conveniently in local currency, while helping Asian exporters receive reliable settlement, supporting smoother trade flows across key Africa–Asia corridors.



XTransfer's Seamless Africa debut also follows broader momentum across the Middle East and Africa. In September 2026, XTransfer announced it had secured in-principle approval for a Retail Payment Services Licence from the Central Bank of the UAE. Subject to completing pre-issuance conditions, the licence would enable XTransfer to expand regulated services in the UAE and support businesses engaged in international trade with compliant, secure, and efficient payment solutions, strengthening connectivity across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.



https://www.xtransfer.com

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