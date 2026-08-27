SIRIVANNAVARI unveils Thai ceremonial uniforms for 20th Asian Games

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 August 2026 – SIRIVANNAVARI has designed the official ceremony uniforms for Thailand's national athletes for the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, taking place in Japan from 19 September to 4 October 2026. Created by Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, Founder and Creative Director of SIRIVANNAVARI, the uniforms bring locally handwoven cotton and traditional Thai indigo-dyed textiles into a contemporary tailored silhouette, placing Thai craftsmanship at the heart of Thailand's presence on one of Asia's largest international sporting stages.

SIRIVANNAVARI Ceremonial Uniforms for Thailand National Team

THE SUIT JACKET

THE WHITE SHIRT

THE TROUSERS

THE TIE

Conceived under the concept "The Art of Unity", the uniforms express a meeting of cultures, craftsmanship and communities through the language of fashion. The collection incorporates handwoven indigo-dyed cotton from the Donkoi Model in Sakon Nakhon Province, alongside handwoven cotton from theSUPPORT Foundation, transforming generations of textile knowledge into a modern expression of Thai identity.SIRIVANNAVARI, the Bangkok-based fashion house that presents its collections during Milan Fashion Week, has developed a distinctive design language that brings Thai craftsmanship into dialogue with contemporary fashion. For the Asian Games, this approach extends beyond the textiles themselves to a specially developed embroidery motif inspired by the cultural connection between Thailand and Japan, symbolising a dialogue between Thailand and the host nation while reinforcing the collection's spirit of unity.Designed for both male and female athletes, the official ceremony uniform comprises four key pieces. The handwoven cotton jacket is cut in SIRIVANNAVARI's signature tailored silhouette, featuring three functional patch pockets and custom logo-embossed buttons. A crisp white shirt is distinguished by an elongated pointed collar and an embroidered bib panel carrying the Thailand–Japan motif. Coordinating tailored trousers complete the silhouette, while the House's signature "Diamond Knot" necktie introduces a recognisable SIRIVANNAVARI design code.Bringing "The Art of Unity" to life, the accompanying photo and film campaign brings together some of Thailand's most celebrated athletes across generations and sporting disciplines. Dressed in the SIRIVANNAVARI ceremony uniforms, each represents a story of dedication, achievement and national pride — reflecting the same collective spirit embodied in the craftsmanship and communities behind the uniforms.The campaign features Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, Asian Games Gold Medallist in Equestrian Dressage (Team Event) at Busan 2002 and an accomplished international equestrian athlete; "Tennis" Panipak Wongpattanakit, two-time Olympic Champion in Taekwondo at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024; "View" Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Paris 2024 Olympic Silver Medallist and 2023 Men's Singles Badminton World Champion; "Yu" Banlung Tubtimdang, Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games Champion in Men's -63kg Taekwondo; "Beam" Pimpichaya Kokram, Asian Champion and a leading member of Thailand's national women's volleyball team; and "Ying" Suthasini Sawettabut, Southeast Asian table tennis champion and multiple SEA Games gold medallist. Together, the six athletes embody the spirit of "The Art of Unity" — bringing different generations, disciplines and achievements together under one national identity.More than ceremonial attire, the uniforms represent a meeting point between fashion, sport and Thai craftsmanship. By bringing locally made textiles and the skills of Thai artisans to the Asian Games, SIRIVANNAVARI presents a contemporary expression of Thailand — one rooted in cultural heritage while confident in its place within international fashion.As Thailand's athletes enter the Opening Ceremony of the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, they will wear more than the colours of their nation: they will carry the craftsmanship, creativity and collective spirit of the Thai communities behind them — united through "The Art of Unity."Designed by:SIRIVANNAVARI, under the creative direction of Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana RajakanyaDesign Concept:"The Art of Unity"The concept expresses the spirit of unity among the Thai people as they come together in support of Thailand's national athletes on the Asian stage.At the heart of the ceremonial uniforms is the use of naturally indigo-dyed handwoven cotton from the Donkoi Model in Sakon Nakhon Province, a sustainable community development initiative under the vision of Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, together with handwoven cotton from The SUPPORT Foundation of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.The Donkoi Model originated from Her Royal Highness's commitment to the continued development of Thai textiles. Following a visit to the Donkoi weaving community in Phanna Nikhom District, Sakon Nakhon Province, in 2020, Her Royal Highness provided guidance on textile design, quality, patterns, colour development and production standards, helping traditional handwoven textiles respond to contemporary applications while creating greater economic value for local communities.The initiative subsequently developed into the Donkoi Model, an approach to sustainable community development that combines the preservation of local textile wisdom with the creation of livelihoods and income. In collaboration with Thailand's Community Development Department, Ministry of Interior, the initiative has also supported the development of products towards Premium OTOP standards and greater recognition for Thai textiles nationally and internationally.Designed for both male and female athletes, the ceremonial uniform comprises four key pieces: a suit jacket, white shirt, trousers and necktie.Tailored from handwoven cotton, the three-pocket jacket is shaped in SIRIVANNAVARI's distinctive silhouette and incorporates details created specifically for Thailand's national team.The chest pocket carries the Thailand national team emblem for the Asian Games 2026, while the back is embroidered with "THAILAND", featuring a heart-shaped detail above the letter "I".The jacket is finished with signature light-blue SIRIVANNAVARI logo buttons — four at the front and four positioned diagonally at each cuff. Two adjustable waist-button positions allow the fit to be adapted to the wearer's physique, providing greater comfort and freedom of movement.The white shirt features SIRIVANNAVARI's signature elongated pointed collar and a detachable embroidered chest panel specially created to express the cultural dialogue between Thailand and Japan.Thai identity is represented through Wat Arun (The Temple of Dawn) and the Bodhi tree, while Japan is represented through Nagoya Castle and cherry blossoms (sakura).The two cultures are connected through Seigaiha, the traditional Japanese wave motif symbolising peace, prosperity and a smooth journey. The embroidery is completed with two geometric weaving patterns that share a visual affinity: Thailand's Chalew and Japan's Kagome, representing the rich craft traditions and artisanal wisdom of both nations.The straight-leg trousers are tailored from premium suiting fabric in a colour coordinated with the jacket, creating a harmonious balance between Thai textile heritage and contemporary international tailoring.Side openings at the hem allow greater freedom of movement, while an adjustable waist fastening enhances comfort and fit. The back is finished with SIRIVANNAVARI's signature peacock emblem.Completing the ensemble is a tie styled with the signature "Diamond Knot", a detail that reflects the SIRIVANNAVARI's meticulous attention to craftsmanship and refinement in every element of the design.The SIRIVANNAVARI ceremonial uniforms for the Asian Games 2026 embody national pride through contemporary design. Every element balances aesthetic refinement with functionality, comfort and freedom of movement for the athletes.At the same time, the uniforms bring Thailand's textile heritage, indigenous wisdom and craftsmanship onto an international stage — transforming traditional handwoven textiles through a contemporary fashion vocabulary and celebrating the collective spirit behind "The Art of Unity."

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