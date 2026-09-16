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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

QBit Semiconductor targets robotics market with QB88XX chip series

September 16, 2026 | 10:48
(0) user say
Fabless IC designer QBit Semiconductor introduced its QB88XX chipset roadmap at SEMICON Taiwan to provide physical AI motion control for robotics and drone platforms.

TAIPEI, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QBit Semiconductor (TWO: 7913), a Taiwan-based fabless IC design leader in high-end image processing and motion control, unveiled its robotics and drone chipset roadmap at SEMICON Taiwan 2026, targeting Physical AI control opportunities.

To address space and power constraints in Dexterous Robotic Hands with over 20 degrees of freedom, QBit introduced the highly integrated QB88XX series. The SoC consolidates multi-joint control onto a single chip, reducing system costs and energy consumption. Built on a Cerebellar Model Articulation Controller (CMAC) architecture, it combines quad-core Arm Cortex-A78 processors and an NPU to execute brain commands, in addition, the Arm Cortex-M7, TGEN, and secondary NPU for motor servo control. Supporting up to 32 motors and AI servo tuning, it integrates PCIe, USB, CAN Bus, and camera interfaces for robotic arms and industrial automation.

For Drones, QBit is executing a two-phase strategy:

  • Phase 1 (2026–2028): Penetrating entry-level markets with the QB77XX, supporting up to 32GB LPDDR5/5X, PCIe, USB 3.2, and GbE. Powered by TGEN and Cortex-M33 for real-time flight control, it reduces board counts across mission computers and flight controllers.
  • Phase 2 (2029 Onward): Launching a drone-dedicated QB88XX SoC unifying flight control and mission computing into a single chip with optical flow control and target tracking.

QBit also demonstrated its QB77XX single-object tracking solution, maintaining locks during visual occlusions (tested at relative speeds up to 60 km/h with 10–15 minute flight times). Multi-object tracking will be showcased in Q4 2026.

For cybersecurity, QBit's QB7 series passed U.S. NIST CAVP validation for Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) ML-DSA algorithms in 2025. The drone solutions incorporate PQC-secured boot for device authentication and firmware defense.

By PR Newswire

QBit Semiconductor LTD.

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TagTag:
QBit Semiconductor QB88XX chip SEMICON Taiwan 2026

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