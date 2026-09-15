Hang Lung Properties opens Amoy Footbridge in Kowloon Bay

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 September 2026 – Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK Stock Code: 00101) (the "Company" or "Hang Lung") held an opening ceremony today to celebrate the launch of the Amoy Footbridge, a landmark community infrastructure project supporting the continued development of Kowloon Bay. Fully funded, constructed and operated by Hang Lung, the footbridge provides a seamless, covered and barrier-free pedestrian link with round-the-clock access between Amoy Plaza, the East Kowloon Cultural Centre and Kowloon Bay MTR Station, significantly enhancing pedestrian accessibility, convenience, and integration within the Kowloon Bay district.

The inauguration ceremony for the Amoy Footbridge was officiated by the Honourable C.Y. Leung, GBM, GBS, JP, Vice-Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (left), and Adriel Chan, Chair of Hang Lung Properties (right).

The opening ceremony was officiated by the Honourable C.Y. Leung, GBM, GBS, JP, Vice-Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and Adriel Chan, Chair of Hang Lung. They were joined by Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer; Leo Tsoi, Chief Executive Officer Designate; and Kenneth Chiu, Chief Financial Officer, all of Hang Lung.



Hang Lung's relationship with Kowloon Bay dates back to 1976, when it jointly developed Telford Gardens with the Mass Transit Railway ("MTR") Corporation and Hopewell Holdings. Completed in 1980, Telford Gardens was Hong Kong's first MTR-integrated residential development, built at a time when Kowloon Bay was still largely an industrial district. Amoy Gardens and Amoy Plaza followed in 1981, contributing to the area's gradual transformation into a vibrant residential and commercial neighborhood. In 2024, THE APERTURE was completed as the Company's newest addition to the precinct.



Conceived in support of the Hong Kong SAR Government's Energizing Kowloon East initiative first outlined in the 2011 Policy Address, the Amoy Footbridge represents one of the pioneering examples of public-private collaboration to improve district-level connectivity. With the inauguration of the Footbridge, district-level mobility and integration have been further strengthened, reflecting Hang Lung's confidence in the long-term development of Kowloon East as a dynamic hub for business, culture and community.



Adriel Chan, Chair of Hang Lung Properties, said, "For 50 years, Hang Lung has grown alongside Kowloon Bay, standing with the local residents through times of both challenge and recovery. During the 2003 SARS outbreak, our frontline colleagues provided steadfast support to local residents, and in its aftermath, we launched the pioneering consumption voucher initiative to help revitalize the area. These efforts reflect our belief that business development and community well-being go hand in hand. As Hang Lung celebrates its 66th anniversary, we are proud to dedicate the Amoy Footbridge to Kowloon Bay as a gesture of appreciation to the neighborhoods that have been part of our journey, reaffirming our commitment to creating compelling spaces that enrich lives."



Mikael Jaeraas, Senior Director – Retail and Hong Kong Business Operation of Hang Lung Properties, said, "The Amoy Footbridge is expected to improve connectivity for the community by providing a weather-proof and traffic-safe passage to Amoy Plaza, enhancing accessibility and convenience for residents, visitors, professionals and students. The increased pedestrian flow is expected to strengthen connections to the second floor of the mall, creating opportunities to refresh the tenant mix with popular lifestyle and dining brands that better reflect evolving customer journeys and needs. The footbridge is also fitted with solar panels, reflecting our long-term commitment to sustainable development."

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For more information, please visit www.hanglung.com.