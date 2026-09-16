CPA Australia promotes international services at CIFTIS trade fair

BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 September 2026 – Marking its third consecutive appearance at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), CPA Australia co-hosted a high-profile forum on international trade with the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) and the University of International Business and Economics (UIBE) at Beijing's Shougang Park.

CPA Australia and UIBE's Business School MoU Signing

Under the theme "Borderless Trade in Services, Connecting the Global Markets: Professional Services Empowering Chinese Enterprises' Going Global", the forum brought together business leaders, professional services representatives and industry experts for discussion.The forum deepened and expanded the collaboration launched at CIFTIS 2025 between CPA Australia and ten leading accounting firms to support Chinese enterprises in their global expansion and talent development. It examined the changing landscape and emerging needs of businesses expanding overseas, while drawing on the collective expertise of the professional services sector to help Chinese enterprises pursue high-quality global expansion and sustainable growth.Dr Josh Heniro FCPA (Aust.), Head of International Growth, Global Member Experience at CPA Australia, said in his opening address: "Chinese enterprises have entered a new stage of global expansion, where success is no longer measured only by profits, but also by their ability to build and sustain long-term trust in international markets. Professional services are key to building this trust in areas such as cross-border compliance, tax governance and sustainability disclosure. This reflects the growing role of trade in services in global value chains.""As Chinese companies continue to expand globally, demand is rising for professional capabilities in international standards and global operations."As a leading professional accounting body, CPA Australia is committed to developing accounting and finance professionals with a global outlook, strong technical expertise and business acumen. Through our global network and professional resources, we also support businesses to strengthen governance and enhance their international competitiveness."CPA Australia hopes this forum will bring together cross-sector expertise and explore new ways for professional services to support businesses in their global growth."CPA Australia and UIBE's Business School signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the forum, marking a new step in strengthening collaboration in education and professional development.The partnership will focus on brand building, local engagement, teaching and research collaboration, and ecosystem development. Both parties will promote the exchange of global industry expertise through regular engagement and resource sharing.The collaboration aims to build an ecosystem that supports the development of future-ready accounting and finance talent with strong professional expertise and a global outlook. It will also strengthen local capabilities to support the high-level opening-up of trade in services.The roundtable was moderated by Professor Hongtao Zheng CPA (Aust.), doctoral supervisor and director of the Centre for Sustainability and Accounting Research at the Beijing National Accounting Institute (BNAI). Representatives from leading accounting firms, including EY China, KPMG China, BDO, Deloitte China, Baker Tilly and Grant Thornton, shared insights on the theme "Industry consensus, practical challenges and recommendations for sustainability disclosure and assurance".The discussion built on a roundtable hosted by CPA Australia in July on the same topic. Drawing on that meeting, the Consensus Initiative on Sustainability Disclosure and Assurance highlighted that the focus on sustainability disclosure and assurance is shifting from institutional development to capability building.Stronger requirements alone will not improve information quality. Businesses also need robust corporate governance, data infrastructure, internal controls and professional capabilities. Reliable, accurate and complete information is essential to credible sustainability disclosures.With 140 years of professional excellence, CPA Australia places people and professional expertise at the centre of its work and is committed to cultivating business leaders with global vision and professional insight.Looking ahead, CPA Australia will continue to strengthen the capabilities of accounting and finance professionals by leveraging its global network, connecting the profession and deepening collaboration between the profession and academia. Through these efforts, CPA Australia will support the high-level opening-up of trade in services and help Chinese companies pursue sustainable global growth.https://www.cpaaustralia.com.au/

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