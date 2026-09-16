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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hong Kong links European tech talent to Greater Bay Area

September 16, 2026 | 10:15
(0) user say
Hong Kong operates as a gateway for global tech innovators seeking commercial and development opportunities across the surrounding Greater Bay Area.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 September 2026 — A Europe-wide I&T hackathon co-organised by Hong Kong Talent Engage (HKTE) and the EuroTech Federation gave winning I&T talent in Europe a first-hand look at opportunities across the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), positioning Hong Kong as a gateway to regional collaboration. The hackathon attracted about 1,200 applicants from over 25 countries, with about 250 advanced to the final round. 90 per cent of finalists expressed stronger interest in Hong Kong and GBA Mainland citiesafter taking part. About 20 winning talent visited Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Guangzhou to meet investors, incubators, research institutes and industry leaders.

Photo shows the Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Mr Chris Sun (front row, fifth left), the Director of HKTE, Mr Felix Chan (front row, forth left), and the delegation at Cyberport in Hong Kong.

Photo shows the Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Chris Sun (front row, fifth left), the Director of HKTE, Felix Chan (front row, forth left), and the delegation at Cyberport in Hong Kong.

First-hand insights into the GBA's I&T opportunities

The delegation toured Cyberport, Hong Kong Science Park, Hong Kong–Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park, and Northern Metropolis to gain an in-depth understanding of Hong Kong's I&T ecosystem and development opportunities, and support measures for talent and enterprise incubation.

In Qianhai of Shenzhen and Nansha of Guangzhou, delegates met local I&T organisations and enterprises to explore industrial applications in AI, robotics, smart transport and biotechnology, showcasing how Hong Kong can help overseas innovators connect with GBA opportunities and turn thoughts into action.

"What impresses us most is how vibrant and interconnected the tech ecosystem is. Within days, we met incubators, industry leaders and potential partners, giving us a clearer and more comprehensive view of how to turn thoughts into action." — Cem Araz, heal.health / Germany

Building long-term connections

The programme is designed to sustain engagement beyond the competition.

"We want the global innovators not simply to visit Hong Kong and GBA, but to build their future here," said Chris Sun, the Secretary for Labour and Welfare of the HKSAR Government. "The programme demonstrates Hong Kong's role as an international I&T centre and an international hub for high-calibre talent,and connects global talent with I&T opportunities in GBA, thereby injecting new impetus into I&T development in GBA."

Felix Chan, the Director of HKTE, said that the visit calls for continued engagement and support for talent seeking career advancement, entrepreneurial opportunities and settlement in the city.

Building on these engagements, Hong Kong provides international innovators with access to a global business environment, effective fund-raising platform, renowned research institutes and transparent talent admission pathways, while linking them to immense markets, diversified partners and strong growth prospects across GBA and the wider Chinese Mainland.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Hong Kong Talent Engage

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
hong kong European tech talent Greater Bay Area

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