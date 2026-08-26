Happitat opens 200,000 square metre Bangna site in Thailand

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 August 2026 - Happitat, the World's First Happiness Destination and a landmark of happiness on Bangna Km. 7 by CP Axtra Public Company Limited (CP Axtra), officially opens its doors to welcome everyone into a world of happiness. THE GRAND CELEBRATION OF HAPPITAT "THE MAGICAL DESTINATION OF HAPPINESS" features a full day of activities and experiences, before reaching the grand climax with "The Sky Canvas of Happiness," transforming the forest and sky with more than 2,222 drones, music and performances.





As consumer behaviours and lifestyles continue to evolve, consumers are increasingly looking beyond places for shopping towards spaces where they can spend time, enjoy aspects of everyday life, and come together across generations. In response, CP Axtra continues to advance its shopping centre business under the Happy & Healthy Mall concept. Building on this approach, Happitat serves as the Master Model for Destination Creation, developed under the Happiness-Led Destination concept and placing "happiness" at the heart of its design, bringing together spaces, nature, food, lifestyle, entertainment and imaginative experiences.



The journey begins with Immersive Experiences through the largest and highest-resolution indoor digital display in Southeast Asia. "The Butterfly Trail" invites visitors to discover rare butterflies waiting to be set free, while "Forest of Time" takes them on a mission to bring a sleeping forest back to life. At Whimsical Market, more than 60 restaurants and cafés come together with Happitat's IP Characters and a Light & Sound Show.



As the sun sets, "The Sky Canvas of Happiness" brings the Butterfly Phenomenon concept to life through music, performances and technology. More than 40 members of the MAHIDOL CHAMBER ORCHESTRA are joined by Tor – Saksit, Violette Wautier and WIM (Karn Kasidej), before more than 2,222 drones transform the sky above Happitat into a canvas of happiness, setting a new record in Thailand.



The celebration continues across Happitat with more than 100 artists and celebrities, including Chompoo Araya's family, Freen – Sarocha, Butterbear & Bianca, Yin–War, Jung, Cullen, Judy and Dan. The opening celebration concludes with a special surprise from Zhou Yiran, the popular Chinese actor, before the evening reaches its final chapter with an After Party featuring THE TOYS and Nittaya Boonsungnern.



Behind the experiences are Happitat's 3 main buildings: Bloominas, a premium lifestyle hub; Wonderwild, a world of happiness for children and families; and Festie Town, a hub of entertainment and celebration in a Semi-Outdoor setting.



This official opening is only the beginning. New experiences, activities and events will continue to bring colour and life to the destination, making this Bangna landmark a place where people will want to return, spend time, discover something new and create memories together. Happitat is ready to move forward as the World's First Happiness Destination, making 'happiness' part of every aspect of everyday life.



For the latest news, activities and new experiences from Happitat, follow Facebook Page: Happitat Thailand or the website www.happitatthailand.com.

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