Longines Hong Kong International Horse Show returns in 2027

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 September 2026 – Tickets for the Longines Hong Kong International Horse Show (LHKIHS) go on sale, ahead of the event's return to the AsiaWorld-Expo from 29 to 31 January 2027. The Show is back for its third edition, building on the last two successful years that drew audiences from Hong Kong and an expanding base of visitors from the Greater Bay Area, Asia, and beyond, whose share of the audience has grown 75% since the Show's first year.

2026 THE LONGINES GRAND PRIX winner Roger Yves Bost (Image Credit The Longines Hong Kong International Horse Show)

Major highlights not-to-miss at the third edition of LHKIHS

Discover an Elevated Showcase of Retail and Entertainment

Experience the ultimate convergence of elite equestrian and luxurious lifestyle

Doors Open for Festival Village 29Jan 2027 (Fri) 3:00pm – 9:00pm 30Jan 2027 (Sat) 11:00am – 9:00pm 31Jan 2027 (Sun) 10:00am – 9:00pm

Arena Performances Times 29Jan 2027 (Fri) 5:15pm – 10:00pm 30Jan 2027 (Sat) 1:00pm – 3:50pm;



6:00pm – 9:45pm 31Jan 2027 (Sun) 12:00pm – 3:40pm;



5:30pm – 9:30pm

Ticket Category 29Jan 2027 (Fri) 30Jan 2027 (Sat) & 31Jan 2027 (Sun) Adult Concession* Adult Concession* VIP Table^ (includes 8 seats) HK$40,000 Diamond



(includes two complimentary beverages) HK$1,300 HK$850 HK$1,500 HK$1,050 Gold HK$1,000 HK$600 HK$1,200 HK$800 Silver HK$750 HK$400 HK$950 HK$600 Bronze – Zone 1# HK$300 HK$500 Bronze – Zone 2# HK$200 HK$350 Wheelchair User and Minder HK$600 HK$800

The 2027 edition marks LHKIHS's biggest lifestyle offering yet, with an exciting lineup of shopping, food, and entertainment experiences beyond the arena. This cements how the Show has evolved from a stop on the international showjumping calendar into one of Hong Kong's anticipated social occasions, where world-class sport meets lifestyle under one roof. Tickets are now available via HK Ticketing, Klook and 01Space; fans can secure access to the best seats at the city's global meeting point.LHKIHS is supported by partners who share the passion for bringing world-class sport and lifestyle together including Title Sponsor, Longines. The Swiss watchmaker and a global leader in precision timekeeping also returns as the Official Timekeeper and Official Watch of LHKIHS.The Show is further strengthened by Strategic Partner, The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC); Official Equine Transport and Founding Partner, Cathay Cargo; Founding Partner, the Equestrian Federation of Hong Kong, China; Major Partner, the AsiaWorld‑Expo; and Dog Agility Sponsor, Airport Authority Hong Kong.The prestigious 5* international showjumping classes across the three‑day programme will deliver unparalleled sporting excellence to Hong Kong. Each session will feature high‑stakes, thrilling competitions, with top‑tier international athletes and horses competing at the highest level. In 2027, alongside the 5* classes, the competitive line up will also include the Hong Kong Jockey Club Asia Pacific Youth Challenge where young riders from across the region come together in a final to compete for the top prize. Returning to the Show, by popular demand, is the Shetland Pony Grand National andAirport Authority Hong Kong Presents: Hong Kong Dog Agility competition. Merging high‑energy competition with light‑hearted entertainment, they promise a memorable and captivating experience for spectators of all ages.Further details on the full arena programme, including new additions for 2027, will be announced later this year via the Show website.Outside of the competition arena is the Festival Village, which will turn the Show into a festive playground. Featuring four distinct zones—Equestrian Gear, Lifestyle & Leisure, Fashion & Accessories, and Wine & Gourmet—Festival Village invites visitors to discover new tastes, enjoy live experiences, browse global and homegrown brands, and take part in family-friendly programming in a vibrant social setting. Together, the arena programme and the Festival Village will deliver a full-day experience for all ages, appealing to both equestrian fans and lifestyle entertainment seekers.In 2027, the Festival Village will bring together an expanded line-up of international and homegrown names, with familiar favourites returning alongside a wave of new additions. Renowned high-performance brand Oakley will make its highly anticipated return after a successful debut in 2026, bringing sports enthusiasts and trendsetters its latest cutting-edge collections. Also returning is Isabelle.C, showcasing Eastern heritage through modern global design that celebrates culture, creativity and conscious luxury.Meanwhile, adult visitors can indulge in the ultimate experience at the Champagne Taittinger Bar presented by Cathay Cargo, where they savour fine wines and gourmet delights while enjoying some of the best views overlooking the Warm-Up Ring, where elite riders and their horses put the finishing touches on their preparation before entering the competition.Further additions to the Festival Village experience line-up and activations will be announced in the coming months.Tickets to the Show are now available through LHKIHS official ticketing partner, HK Ticketing, as well as on Klook and 01Space. Starting at HK$200 for Arena Seating tickets visitors can choose from Gold, Silver and Bronze categories, each offering a different vantage point of the arena.New for this year, LHKIHS introduces the Diamond ticket category, offering guests an enhanced way to experience the excitement and elegance of the Show. With premium seating that provides some of the best views of the arena, Diamond ticket holders will be perfectly placed to enjoy the world-class competition up close. They will also receive exclusive access to the Phoenix Club, the new lively ringside social hub where guests can mingle, unwind and enjoy two complimentary beverages. For guests seeking the ultimate experience, VIP tables offer front-row views of the sporting action paired with an exceptional dining experience in an unforgettable atmosphere.All tickets provide access to the Festival Village, however, with limited seating available, early booking is strongly encouraged to ensure the best available positions.Richard Ireland, CEO, Asia, Clarion Events said, "Bringing the Longines Hong Kong International Horse Show back for a third year is a proud moment for us. This year, we will go further than ever before, expanding our Festival Village with an exciting new line-up, so that beyond the world-class sport in the arena, every visitor leaves with a truly memorable, multi-sensory experience. Our goal is simple. To make the AsiaWorld-Expo the city's ultimate destination for sport and lifestyle this coming January."Simon Brooks-Ward, CVO CBE TD, Chairman, HPower Group said, "HPower Group has a long history of delivering the world's most prestigious equestrian events, and returning to Hong Kong with a showcase of this scale for the third year is an unbelievable milestone for us. We are looking forward to witnessing elite international riders and horses competing at the pinnacle of show jumping and athleticism with fans all around the world. By combining such an elite competition with luxurious lifestyle installations, we are delivering an unforgettable, world-class sporting experience that will undoubtedly captivate enthusiasts and newcomers to the sport."Patrick Aoun, Longines President and CEO said, "This third consecutive year of supporting the Hong Kong International Horse Show reflects our enduring commitment to the sport of show jumping and to the Hong Kong community. As this event continues to grow into one of the city's most celebrated sporting and cultural occasions, we're delighted to see our shared passion for elegance, precision and excellence brought to life both in and out of the arena."Visit the Longines Hong Kong International Horse Show website to learn more and to stay updated on the latest event schedule and ticketing details: https://www.hongkonghorseshow.com/Each table comes with exquisite dining and wine hospitality.are available for children (aged 3–17) and elderly (65+). All concession tickets require valid ID proof to be presented upon entry.#Seating with a restricted sightline to portions of the performance.

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For more information, please visit www.hongkonghorseshow.com.