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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

THACO, Huyndai Rotem to advance railway localisation

June 12, 2026 | 08:00
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On June 11, THACO and South Korea’s Huyndai Rotem signed a specific agreement for technology transfer and localisation of metro rolling stock in Vietnam.
THACO, Huyndai Rotem to advance railway localisation

This agreement represents the next step in implementing the technology transfer roadmap, workforce training, component localisation, and the manufacturing of locomotives and rolling stock in Vietnam.

Through this cooperation, THACO continues to master advanced technologies gradually, increase localisation rates, and contribute to the development of a modern railway industry in alignment with the Vietnamese government’s strategic direction.

The Vietnamese government is advancing the development of urban railways, inter-regional railways, and high-speed railways to form a national connectivity network. Against this backdrop, THACO has researched and invested in manufacturing capabilities. The group has also deepened its strategic partnership with Hyundai Rotem for technology transfer and production localisation.

Under the agreement, Hyundai Rotem will transfer a comprehensive range of technologies to THACO, including product design documentation, technical specifications, manufacturing processes, and quality management systems.

In addition, Hyundai Rotem will provide training schemes for THACO’s engineers and management personnel in South Korea while dispatching experts to Vietnam to offer on-site guidance and training throughout the manufacturing, assembly, testing, and quality control processes.

THACO is implementing a 320ha railway and multipurpose mechanical industrial complex within the 786ha mechanical engineering and supporting-industry industrial park in Ho Chi Minh City. The complex is planned as an integrated production model with modern technologies, high automation, and smart control to produce locomotives and railcars.

The complex will comprise an aluminium car-body manufacturing centre equipped with high-pressure extrusion lines of up to 10,000 tonnes, alongside precision machining, automated welding, surface treatment, locomotive and rolling stock assembly, testing, and large-scale repair and maintenance facilities.

The partnership is expected to support Vietnam’s railway industry development ambitions by strengthening domestic industrial capacity, accelerating the localisation of locomotive and rolling stock manufacturing technologies, and meeting rising demand for a modern rail transport system in the years ahead

Hyundai Rotem seeks cooperation with Vietnam on high-speed railway development Hyundai Rotem seeks cooperation with Vietnam on high-speed railway development

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc met with Tran Ba ​​Duong, chairman of THACO, and Lee Yong-bae, CEO of Hyundai Rotem, on September 9 to discuss railway development.
THACO opens $70 million manufacturing complex in Danang THACO opens $70 million manufacturing complex in Danang

Truong Hai Auto Corporation has inaugurated three new factories in Danang with a total investment of $70 million, expanding its presence in the mechanics and supporting industries sector.
Ho Chi Minh City to start construction on four urban railway lines Ho Chi Minh City to start construction on four urban railway lines

Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee is accelerating the procedures to start construction on four urban railway lines from now until the end of 2026, with the goal of completion by the end of 2030.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
thaco Huyndai Rotem railway localisation manufacturing metro lines urban railway

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