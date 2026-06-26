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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Trung Nguyen Legend expands coffee production in Dak Lak

June 26, 2026 | 08:00
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On June 25, Trung Nguyen Legend held the ground-breaking and construction commencement for its world-leading coffee factory in Dak Lak.
Trung Nguyen Legend expands coffee production in Dak Lak
Photo: Trung Nguyen Legend

Accordingly, the group commenced construction of the Trung Nguyen Legend coffee plant while breaking ground on the expansion of its existing Trung Nguyen factory at Tan An 2 Industrial Cluster.

These ventures have a total capital of VND1.2 trillion ($46.15 million) in the first phase and a planned investment of nearly $38.46 million in the second phase. With the new investment, Trung Nguyen Legend brings its production system to five factories, including three factories in Dak Lak.

Covering an area of 4.9 hectares, the Trung Nguyen Legend coffee plant will be Southeast Asia's largest instant coffee production plant. In the first phase, the plant has a spray-drying capacity of 1,000 kg per hour.

The Trung Nguyen Legend coffee plant is designed to operate as an eco-friendly manufacturing facility in line with net-zero standards. It will feature cutting-edge technologies from Germany, Italy, and Denmark.

Meanwhile, the expansion of the Trung Nguyen factory spans 2.5 ha with an investment capital of $5.8 million. The initiative aims to enhance deep processing capabilities, meeting the raw material needs of the production system.

Under the plan, the entire coffee factory system will be put into operation in 2027. The project will elevate the position of Robusta Buon Ma Thuot coffee on a global stage, transforming Buon Ma Thuot into a global coffee processing hub.

The move marks a step forward for Trung Nguyen Legend to complete its coffee ecosystem in Dak Lak. It will bring Vietnamese coffee to penetrate the deep and refined processing chain and create higher value for Robusta Buon Ma Thuot coffee beans, boosting Vietnamese coffee's position on the international market.

According to Vietnam Customs, in the first five months of 2026, coffee exports reached 927,000 tonnes, with an export turnover of $4.23 billion. Key markets like Germany, Italy, the US, Japan, and China continue to register positive growth rates.

Vietnamese coffee documentary aired on Discovery Channel Vietnamese coffee documentary aired on Discovery Channel

The documentary "The Tao of Coffee," produced by Warner Bros. Discovery, featuring insights about the aspirations and journey of the Vietnamese coffee industry to conquer the world, was first aired on Discovery's channels in Australia and New Zealand on November 24.
Trung Nguyen Legend expands coffee shop chain in US and China Trung Nguyen Legend expands coffee shop chain in US and China

Trung Nguyen Legend launched 10 new coffee shops in the US and China during July, promoting Vietnam’s coffee beans and coffee culture to the world.
Trung Nguyen Legend breaks ground on Southeast Asia’s largest coffee factory in Buon Ma Thuot Trung Nguyen Legend breaks ground on Southeast Asia’s largest coffee factory in Buon Ma Thuot

On March 10, Trung Nguyen Legend held the ground-breaking ceremony for the largest coffee factory in Southeast Asia in Tan An 2 Industrial Cluster, Buon Ma Thuot city.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
Trung Nguyen Legend coffee manufacturing production Dak Lak

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