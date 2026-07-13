Tay Ninh students gain hands-on experience at local Coca-Cola plant

The initiative provided 20 top-performing students from Long An College with immersive, real-world manufacturing experience. The programme is funded by a VND500 million ($20,000) grant from Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam, dedicated to supporting education and workforce development initiatives across Tay Ninh province.

Representatives of Tay Ninh Department of Education and Training, the leadership and students of Long An College, together with representatives of Coca-Cola Vietnam, attended the Graduation Ceremony of the first cohort of the Coke Connect Programme

Born from a strategic partnership between Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam and Tay Ninh Department of Education and Training, Coke Connect bridges the gap between classroom theory and modern manufacturing practices. It acts as a direct pipeline connecting local young talent with a world-class manufacturing operation environment.

As a leading public vocational institution, Long An College is crucial to supplying technical talent to local industrial zones.

However, students often face limited access to hands-on training within multinational corporations.

Without this exposure, many struggle to grasp complex operational workflows, corporate cultures, and the fast-evolving demands of the modern job market, ultimately making career planning and meeting employer expectations a challenge.

Coke Connect addresses this head-on. The curriculum gave Long An College students an all-access look at the end-to-end supply chain ecosystem, including demand planning, production, quality control, and operational excellence.

Under the mentorship of industry experts, participants paired rigorous technical training with professional development, sharpening the skills needed to thrive in a global corporate setting.

For its inaugural 2026 cohort, the programme generated high engagement, drawing over 60 competitive applications within a tight three-week window. The final 20 spots were awarded to standout students majoring in engineering, mechatronics, industrial electricity, and related technical disciplines.

Students received scholarships from Tay Ninh Department of Education and Training and Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam

To ensure a seamless experience, participants received practical support, including travel stipends, comprehensive accident insurance, a welcome package, and daily meals alongside factory staff. Furthermore, graduates receive fast-tracked consideration for the Coca-Cola StemX programme, talented intern tracks, and future career openings.

During the closing ceremony, Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam and Tay Ninh Department of Education and Training awarded nearly $4,000 in scholarships. These grants honour the students' exceptional performance and serve as a catalyst for their continued academic and professional journeys.

With the continuation of Coke Connect, Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam solidifies its role as a key local partner who drives workforce development, empowers the next generation, and contributes to the sustainable economic future of Tay Ninh province.

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