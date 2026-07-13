Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Tay Ninh students gain hands-on experience at local Coca-Cola plant

July 13, 2026 | 16:00
(0) user say
Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam recently hosted the closing ceremony for Coke Connect 2026, a comprehensive five-week career development and internship programme at the company's southern plant.

The initiative provided 20 top-performing students from Long An College with immersive, real-world manufacturing experience. The programme is funded by a VND500 million ($20,000) grant from Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam, dedicated to supporting education and workforce development initiatives across Tay Ninh province.

Tay Ninh students gain hands-on experience at local Coca-Cola plant
Representatives of Tay Ninh Department of Education and Training, the leadership and students of Long An College, together with representatives of Coca-Cola Vietnam, attended the Graduation Ceremony of the first cohort of the Coke Connect Programme

Born from a strategic partnership between Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam and Tay Ninh Department of Education and Training, Coke Connect bridges the gap between classroom theory and modern manufacturing practices. It acts as a direct pipeline connecting local young talent with a world-class manufacturing operation environment.

As a leading public vocational institution, Long An College is crucial to supplying technical talent to local industrial zones.

However, students often face limited access to hands-on training within multinational corporations.

Without this exposure, many struggle to grasp complex operational workflows, corporate cultures, and the fast-evolving demands of the modern job market, ultimately making career planning and meeting employer expectations a challenge.

Coke Connect addresses this head-on. The curriculum gave Long An College students an all-access look at the end-to-end supply chain ecosystem, including demand planning, production, quality control, and operational excellence.

Under the mentorship of industry experts, participants paired rigorous technical training with professional development, sharpening the skills needed to thrive in a global corporate setting.

For its inaugural 2026 cohort, the programme generated high engagement, drawing over 60 competitive applications within a tight three-week window. The final 20 spots were awarded to standout students majoring in engineering, mechatronics, industrial electricity, and related technical disciplines.

Tay Ninh students gain hands-on experience at local Coca-Cola plant
Students received scholarships from Tay Ninh Department of Education and Training and Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam

To ensure a seamless experience, participants received practical support, including travel stipends, comprehensive accident insurance, a welcome package, and daily meals alongside factory staff. Furthermore, graduates receive fast-tracked consideration for the Coca-Cola StemX programme, talented intern tracks, and future career openings.

During the closing ceremony, Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam and Tay Ninh Department of Education and Training awarded nearly $4,000 in scholarships. These grants honour the students' exceptional performance and serve as a catalyst for their continued academic and professional journeys.

With the continuation of Coke Connect, Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam solidifies its role as a key local partner who drives workforce development, empowers the next generation, and contributes to the sustainable economic future of Tay Ninh province.

Coca-Cola expands recycling drive to Hanoi Coca-Cola expands recycling drive to Hanoi

Coca-Cola Vietnam has expanded its flagship recycling initiative to the capital as part of its push for more sustainable packaging and cleaner communities.
NBA and Coca-Cola announce multiyear global partnership NBA and Coca-Cola announce multiyear global partnership

The basketball league and beverage company formed an international sponsorship agreement replacing previous soft drink category arrangements.
Coca-Cola Museum achieves Gold Prize at VMARK Vietnam Design Award 2026 Coca-Cola Museum achieves Gold Prize at VMARK Vietnam Design Award 2026

The award recognises the museum’s distinctive approach to brand experience design, where creativity, sustainability, and community values converge to create an engaging public space.

By Huyen Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
CocaCola plant experience CocaCola Beverages Vietnam internship Long An College students CocaCola career development Tay Ninh education program Manufacturing experience initiative Workforce development scholarship
Swire Coca-Cola sponsors HK dragon boat festival

Swire Coca-Cola sponsors HK dragon boat festival

NBA and Coca-Cola announce multiyear global partnership

NBA and Coca-Cola announce multiyear global partnership

Coca-Cola Vietnam launches Tet 2026 campaign

Coca-Cola Vietnam launches Tet 2026 campaign

Coca-Cola reaffirms commitment to investment and sustainable development

Coca-Cola reaffirms commitment to investment and sustainable development

Coca-Cola inaugurates $136 million plant in Tay Ninh

Coca-Cola inaugurates $136 million plant in Tay Ninh

Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam to support sustainable rice farming in Tay Ninh

Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam to support sustainable rice farming in Tay Ninh

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

TMIV, Tohe host autism art event in Hanoi

TMIV, Tohe host autism art event in Hanoi

OPEC Fund grants $50 million to SeABank to boost small business and climate finance in Vietnam

OPEC Fund grants $50 million to SeABank to boost small business and climate finance in Vietnam

Tay Ninh students gain hands-on experience at local Coca-Cola plant

Tay Ninh students gain hands-on experience at local Coca-Cola plant

BSR steps up research into green hydrogen-based fuels

BSR steps up research into green hydrogen-based fuels

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020