Coca-Cola reaffirms commitment to investment and sustainable development

At the meeting, Coca-Cola reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing sustainable business operations and to supporting Vietnam’s long-term economic growth.

State President Luong Cuong met with Michael Goltzman, senior vice president for global policy and sustainability at Coca-Cola, during a session with leading US businesses in New York on September 23

As one of the first US companies to reinvest in Vietnam in 1994, Coca-Cola has accompanied the country’s development for more than three decades.

Today, it stands as one of the leading investors in the beverage sector, operating manufacturing facilities in Hanoi, Danang, Ho Chi Minh City, and Tay Ninh. The company works with around one million retailers nationwide, directly employs 4,000 people, and generates approximately 20,000 indirect jobs across the country.

Among its recent commitments, Coca-Cola inaugurated a $136 million manufacturing plant in Phu An Thanh Industrial Park, Tay Ninh province, in July.

Covering 19 hectares, the facility is the company’s largest in Vietnam, equipped with five advanced bottling and packaging lines and boasting an annual capacity of up to one billion litres of beverages.

Significantly, the Tay Ninh plant is also the first food and beverage facility in Vietnam to achieve Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification for green buildings, thanks to its integration of sustainable solutions in energy efficiency, cooling, and renewable energy use.

These investments underscore Coca-Cola’s confidence in Vietnam’s growth potential, particularly through substantial infrastructure expansion.

Beyond economic commitments, Coca-Cola also highlighted its extensive contributions to sustainability and environmental protection in Vietnam.

Since 2016, through the Coca-Cola Foundation, the company has contributed millions of dollars in grants to environmental and community projects in partnership with organisations such as the International Union for Conservation of Nature, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the Vietnam Red Cross. These initiatives include water resource restoration at Tram Chim National Park (Dong Thap province), the installation of an Interceptor river-cleaning system on the Can Tho River with The Ocean Cleanup, and support for a circular economy project addressing plastic waste in Can Gio district.

In addition, a $15 million partnership with the UNDP, launched in 2025, is working to improve plastic waste management across nine Asian countries, including Vietnam.

The meeting reaffirmed the strong and enduring partnership between US businesses and the Vietnamese government, with Coca-Cola as a key example

The company expressed its continued confidence in Vietnam’s development trajectory and its commitment to further investment and innovation to create shared value for both the community and the economy.

