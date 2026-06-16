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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Coca-Cola Museum achieves Gold Prize at VMARK Vietnam Design Award 2026

June 16, 2026 | 09:50
(0) user say
The award recognises the museum’s distinctive approach to brand experience design, where creativity, sustainability, and community values converge to create an engaging public space.

The Coca-Cola Museum, developed by Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam and The Lab Saigon, has been awarded the Gold Prize in the Interior Design Architecture – Best Public Space Design category at the VMARK Vietnam Design Award 2026, held as part of Vietnam Design Week 2026.

Established in 2018 by Vietnam Design Association, the VMARK Award is among Vietnam’s most prestigious design accolades, honouring excellence across architecture, interior design, product design, and communications.

Entries are evaluated independently by an international jury comprising leading design professionals, academics, and industry association representatives.

Coca-Cola Museum achieves Gold Prize at VMARK Vietnam Design Award 2026
The Coca-Cola Museum wins the Gold Prize in the Interior Design Architecture – Best Public Space Design category

Gold Prize recipients are selected based on rigorous criteria, including innovation, sustainable design, cultural relevance, functionality, and positive community impact.

The Coca-Cola Museum was highly commended by the jury for transforming a factory space into an immersive and inspiring brand journey. The initiative seamlessly integrates contemporary design language, interactive exhibition technologies, and sustainable elements to create a memorable visitor experience.

Inspired by the iconic Coca-Cola ribbon, one of the brand’s most recognisable visual assets, the museum guides visitors through more than a century of Coca-Cola’s global heritage while showcasing the company’s manufacturing innovations and sustainability commitments.

Coca-Cola Museum achieves Gold Prize at VMARK Vietnam Design Award 2026
The museum is located within the Coca-Cola South Plant Vietnam facility

Through thoughtful spatial storytelling, the museum bridges the past, present, and future, connecting Coca-Cola’s global legacy with its contributions to communities across Vietnam.

One of the museum’s signature installations is the artwork “The Circular Loop towards a Greener Future,” created from 100,000 Coca-Cola 300ml bottles made entirely from recycled plastic.

The installation serves as a powerful symbol of recycling and plastic waste reduction. In October 2025, it was officially recognised by the Vietnam Record Organization as the country’s largest artwork made from entirely recycled Coca-Cola 300ml bottles.

Reinforcing a commitment sustainable growth

The VMARK Award 2026 not only celebrates the creativity behind the Coca-Cola Museum but also reflects Coca-Cola Vietnam’s long-term commitment to innovation and sustainable development in the Vietnamese market.

From operating Vietnam’s first food and beverages manufacturing facility to achieve LEED Gold certification to incorporating recycled materials into design initiatives and educating communities about the circular economy, Coca-Cola Vietnam continues to advance its vision of creating business growth alongside environmental and social responsibility.

Coca-Cola Museum achieves Gold Prize at VMARK Vietnam Design Award 2026
The recognition reflects Coca-Cola’s long-term commitment to helping drive a circular economy in Vietnam

Commenting on the recognition, Bui Khanh Nguyen, vice president of Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability, Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam, said, “We are honoured that the Coca-Cola Museum has received the Gold Prize at the VMARK Vietnam Design Awards 2026. For Coca-Cola Vietnam, this recognition reflects our long-term commitment to advancing packaging waste management and helping drive circular economy in Vietnam.”

He noted that over the years, Coca-Cola Vietnam has been proud to work alongside a wide range of local and international partners to implement sustainability initiatives across the country. This project is another testament to the power of collaboration.

“Together with the young, talented, and passionate team at The Lab Saigon, we have created a space that is not only inspiring and innovative, but also serves as a platform to spark conversations and raise awareness about sustainability. We believe that meaningful progress can only be achieved through collective action. By working together, businesses, partners, communities, and individuals can help build a better future for both people and the planet,” Nguyen said.

The Coca-Cola Museum is housed within Coca-Cola’s largest manufacturing facility in Vietnam, a $139 million investment spanning 19 hectares and capable of producing up to one billion litres of beverages annually.

Opened in 2025, the museum forms part of the company’s broader innovation ecosystem, providing visitors with an immersive journey into Coca-Cola’s heritage, advancements in modern manufacturing, and ongoing efforts in sustainable packaging, recycling, and environmental stewardship in Vietnam.

Through this space, Coca-Cola seeks to deepen public understanding of green development while inspiring individuals to take an active role in shaping a greener future for their communities.

The Coca-Cola Museum at the Coca-Cola South Plant Vietnam is one of a select number of Coca-Cola museums within the brand’s global and Asia-wide network.

The most well-known and largest Coca-Cola museum in the world is the “World of Coca-Cola,” located in Atlanta, the birthplace of the brand. In Asia, Coca-Cola museums can also be found in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam.

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By Huyen Thuy

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TagTag:
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