NBA and Coca-Cola announce multiyear global partnership

NEW YORK, US - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 March 2026 - The National Basketball Association (NBA) and The Coca-Cola Company today announced a new global marketing partnership, bringing Sprite® back as the league's Official Global Soft Drink Partner.

The agreement marks the return of one of the NBA's most iconic brand collaborations, reuniting two names that have shared a deep connection to basketball culture for decades. Sprite, the world's leading lemon-lime soft drink, will serve as the exclusive soft drink partner of the NBA across a global footprint.The Coca-Cola Company first partnered with the NBA in 1986, and for nearly three decades, Sprite helped shape how basketball connects with fans across sport, music, fashion and self-expression. From the cultural impact of "Obey Your Thirst" in North America, to streetball tournaments in Asia, player-led collaborations in Latin America, and culture-driven activations across Europe and Africa, Sprite's heritage within basketball culture spans generations and continents. Sprite also served as the title sponsor of the Slam Dunk Contest at NBA All-Star from 2003-2016. Together, Sprite and the NBA helped define how brands show up authentically in the culture surrounding the game."Sprite has always been a brand that celebrates individuality and self-expression, values that resonate deeply with basketball fans worldwide," said Kerry Tatlock, EVP Global Marketing Partnerships and Media, NBA. "We're thrilled to welcome Sprite back to the NBA family and look forward to collaborating together on new ways for fans to experience the game.""Basketball is central to the DNA of Sprite," said Manolo Arroyo, EVP and Global Chief Marketing Officer, The Coca-Cola Company. "Reuniting with the NBA is about co-creating what's next – experimenting with new fan experiences, exploring emerging formats and meeting the next generation where they are. Basketball is not just a game; it's a global cultural engine, and Sprite, together with the NBA, will help to fuel the moments and memories that drive it."Deepening its commitment to athletes who embody bold originality and individuality, Sprite is continuing to build on its existing relationship with 2026 NBA All-Star Game MVP Anthony Edwards. Edwards represents a new generation of global stars whose influence extends beyond the court, making him a natural partner for Sprite."I love that Sprite has always been a brand that pushes you to do things your way," said Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves Guard. "Being a part of this legendary partnership between Sprite and the NBA is incredible. I'm excited to represent the brand and show the next generation the power of staying true to yourself."Under the new agreement, Sprite will activate across NBA's biggest global stages, including league tentpole moments, as well as international events like NBA Global Games. Through the partnership, fans will see immersive experiences, custom content series on NBA platforms, and exclusive promotions that bring them closer to NBA fandom.The renewed collaboration builds on recent momentum, including the introduction of co-branded, limited-edition Sprite cans featuring select NBA teams in participating markets – giving fans a new way to celebrate their local fandom and regional pride. Through integrated global marketing campaigns, digital-first storytelling, retail programs and in-market fan experiences, Sprite will connect the energy of basketball directly to ultimate refreshment. The partnership builds on Sprite's existing relationships with the NBA family, which include team partnerships with 17 NBA teams.

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