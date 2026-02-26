Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

VinaCapital launches Vietnam's first two strategic-beta ETFs

February 26, 2026 | 09:00
(0) user say
On February 24, VinaCapital secured approval from the State Securities Commission of Vietnam to launch two strategic-beta ETFs: VinaCapital VNMITECH and VinaCapital VN50 Growth.
VinaCapital launches Vietnam's first two strategic-beta ETFs

This milestone marks another step forward in delivering transparent, efficient investment solutions aligned with global exchange-traded fund (ETF) standards to investors.

Both individual and institutional investors can directly participate in the country’s long-term economic growth story through strategic-beta ETFs. These index-tracking funds operate under a clearly defined quantitative strategy, featuring transparent rules, periodic reconstitution, and automated rebalancing. The custom, rules-based reference indices are designed to reflect key characteristics of Vietnam’s market, incorporating sectors that drive economic growth, profit expansion, and liquidity. The design of these ETFs aims to improve returns while effectively managing risk.

Unlike traditional ETFs that simply mirror broad market indices, strategic-beta ETFs combine passive management with data-driven portfolio construction. These funds track custom-built strategic indices based on factors such as value, growth, corporate quality, and volatility, seeking enhanced performance, better risk control, and the potential to outperform broad market benchmarks.

VinaCapital VNMITECH (ticker: FUEMITEC) is a strategic-beta ETF that tracks the VNMITECH Index, focusing on three key sectors: Industrials, Technology, and Materials – the critical drivers of industrial modernisation, infrastructure development, and private sector growth in Vietnam.

The fund offers selective exposure to leading companies in high-tech innovation, automation, advanced manufacturing, strategic materials, and modern logistics. Its investment strategy follows a transparent process, employing sector weight caps, liquidity-based weighting adjustments, and scheduled reconstitution and rebalancing. This ensures strong alignment with Vietnam’s ongoing industrial modernisation and digital transformation.

VinaCapital VN50 Growth (ticker: FUEVN50G) is a strategic-beta ETF that tracks the VN50 Growth Index, designed to provide exposure to 50 of the most promising large- and mid-cap companies in Vietnam, selected from the VNAllshare universe.

The fund applies fundamental filters based on market capitalisation, liquidity, and corporate governance quality. It also incorporates a percentile-based earnings-per-share growth ranking model to prioritise companies with strong and sustainable profit growth momentum. With a diversified portfolio structure – capped at 10 per cent per stock and 40 per cent per sector – the fund is built to adapt flexibly across market cycles while maintaining exposure to Vietnam’s key growth drivers.

Brook Colin Taylor, CEO of VinaCapital Fund Management JSC said, "Vietnam is entering a new phase of development, marked by strong and sustainable growth opportunities. The launch of these two strategic ETFs not only enables investors to access the market more effectively, but also reflects VinaCapital’s long-term commitment to supporting the growth of Vietnam’s economy."

EDC and VinaCapital forge partnership to boost bilateral cooperation EDC and VinaCapital forge partnership to boost bilateral cooperation

Canada and Vietnam are set to deepen economic ties as Export Development Canada partners with VinaCapital to expand trade and investment opportunities.
Three key dynamics supporting Vietnam’s GDP growth in 2026 Three key dynamics supporting Vietnam’s GDP growth in 2026

The three key dynamics to drive 2026 GDP growth include a modest consumption recovery, the infrastructure-real estate growth nexus, and resilient exports to the US, according to a report by VinaCapital published on January 19.
Vietnam on path to investment-grade rating Vietnam on path to investment-grade rating

Vietnam is edging closer to investment-grade status, with recent credit upgrades and a clear government roadmap strengthening confidence in its sovereign outlook.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
ETF vinacapital VNMITECH VN50 Growth

Related Contents

Multifonds and Ultumus Partner on ETF Growth

Multifonds and Ultumus Partner on ETF Growth

Vietnam on path to investment-grade rating

Vietnam on path to investment-grade rating

Three key dynamics supporting Vietnam’s GDP growth in 2026

Three key dynamics supporting Vietnam’s GDP growth in 2026

Vietnam's hospitality sector on the rise: new supply, big ambitions

Vietnam's hospitality sector on the rise: new supply, big ambitions

A.P. Moller Capital expand portfolios in logistics and transportation

A.P. Moller Capital expand portfolios in logistics and transportation

EDC and VinaCapital forge partnership to boost bilateral cooperation

EDC and VinaCapital forge partnership to boost bilateral cooperation

Latest News ⁄ Money

Middle East tensions set to test VN-Index, boost energy stocks

Middle East tensions set to test VN-Index, boost energy stocks

Higher rates and stricter credit caps reshape lending landscape

Higher rates and stricter credit caps reshape lending landscape

Capital markets as pillar for Vietnam’s double-digit growth

Capital markets as pillar for Vietnam’s double-digit growth

Banks roll out God of Wealth Day promotions

Banks roll out God of Wealth Day promotions

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Middle East tensions set to test VN-Index, boost energy stocks

Middle East tensions set to test VN-Index, boost energy stocks

Agency of Foreign Trade warns of trade disruption due to Middle East conflict

Agency of Foreign Trade warns of trade disruption due to Middle East conflict

MoF moves to expand farm insurance support and eligibility

MoF moves to expand farm insurance support and eligibility

Two landmark Vietnam hotels sold for combined $53.7million

Two landmark Vietnam hotels sold for combined $53.7million

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020