VinaCapital launches Vietnam's first two strategic-beta ETFs

This milestone marks another step forward in delivering transparent, efficient investment solutions aligned with global exchange-traded fund (ETF) standards to investors.

Both individual and institutional investors can directly participate in the country’s long-term economic growth story through strategic-beta ETFs. These index-tracking funds operate under a clearly defined quantitative strategy, featuring transparent rules, periodic reconstitution, and automated rebalancing. The custom, rules-based reference indices are designed to reflect key characteristics of Vietnam’s market, incorporating sectors that drive economic growth, profit expansion, and liquidity. The design of these ETFs aims to improve returns while effectively managing risk.

Unlike traditional ETFs that simply mirror broad market indices, strategic-beta ETFs combine passive management with data-driven portfolio construction. These funds track custom-built strategic indices based on factors such as value, growth, corporate quality, and volatility, seeking enhanced performance, better risk control, and the potential to outperform broad market benchmarks.

VinaCapital VNMITECH (ticker: FUEMITEC) is a strategic-beta ETF that tracks the VNMITECH Index, focusing on three key sectors: Industrials, Technology, and Materials – the critical drivers of industrial modernisation, infrastructure development, and private sector growth in Vietnam.

The fund offers selective exposure to leading companies in high-tech innovation, automation, advanced manufacturing, strategic materials, and modern logistics. Its investment strategy follows a transparent process, employing sector weight caps, liquidity-based weighting adjustments, and scheduled reconstitution and rebalancing. This ensures strong alignment with Vietnam’s ongoing industrial modernisation and digital transformation.

VinaCapital VN50 Growth (ticker: FUEVN50G) is a strategic-beta ETF that tracks the VN50 Growth Index, designed to provide exposure to 50 of the most promising large- and mid-cap companies in Vietnam, selected from the VNAllshare universe.

The fund applies fundamental filters based on market capitalisation, liquidity, and corporate governance quality. It also incorporates a percentile-based earnings-per-share growth ranking model to prioritise companies with strong and sustainable profit growth momentum. With a diversified portfolio structure – capped at 10 per cent per stock and 40 per cent per sector – the fund is built to adapt flexibly across market cycles while maintaining exposure to Vietnam’s key growth drivers.

Brook Colin Taylor, CEO of VinaCapital Fund Management JSC said, "Vietnam is entering a new phase of development, marked by strong and sustainable growth opportunities. The launch of these two strategic ETFs not only enables investors to access the market more effectively, but also reflects VinaCapital’s long-term commitment to supporting the growth of Vietnam’s economy."

EDC and VinaCapital forge partnership to boost bilateral cooperation Canada and Vietnam are set to deepen economic ties as Export Development Canada partners with VinaCapital to expand trade and investment opportunities.

Three key dynamics supporting Vietnam’s GDP growth in 2026 The three key dynamics to drive 2026 GDP growth include a modest consumption recovery, the infrastructure-real estate growth nexus, and resilient exports to the US, according to a report by VinaCapital published on January 19.