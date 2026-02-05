Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam records solid FDI performance in January

February 05, 2026 | 17:11
(0) user say
Foreign direct investment into Vietnam remained positive in the first month of 2026, particularly disbursed capital. This is an encouraging signal, reflecting investor confidence in the country’s business environment and economic outlook.
Vietnam records solid FDI performance in January
Thai Nguyen province sees strong FDI inflows in January

According to the Ministry of Finance (MoF), FDI inflows in January 2026 continued to post solid growth compared with the same period last year.

Disbursed FDI in January reached $1.68 billion, up 11.26 per cent on-year from $1.51 billion in January 2025.

This indicates that foreign investors are continuing to implement and expand their production and business activities in Vietnam. “This is an encouraging signal, reflecting the foreign investment sector’s confidence in Vietnam’s business environment and economic prospects,” the MoF reported.

By contrast, total registered FDI declined sharply on-year, running counter to the strong increase in disbursed capital. Total registered FDI in January exceeded $2.57 billion, down 40.58 per cent on-year from more than $4.334 billion in January 2025.

Of this total, newly registered capital amounted to $1.489 billion, covering 349 projects, up 15.71 per cent in capital and 23.76 per cent in the number of projects. Additional capital reached $888.5 million on 91 projects, down 67.4 per cent on capital. And capital contributed through capital contribution and share acquisition totalled $198.3 million, down 38.57 per cent.

The MoF explained that this decline does not signal a weakening trend in foreign investment attraction, but is mainly attributable to a high comparison base in the same period last year, when additional capital adjustments for existing projects surged to an exceptionally high level.

Specifically, the fall in registered capital was largely driven by a sharp 67.4 per cent decrease in additional capital, from $2.725 billion in the first month of 2025 to $888.5 million. In January last year, several large-scale projects recorded unusually large capital increases.

In addition to the decline in additional capital, investment through capital contribution and share acquisition also fell by 38.57 per cent. By contrast, newly registered capital continued to grow positively in both the number of projects and capital size, indicating that new foreign investment flows are still entering Vietnam.

The MoF said that registered foreign investment in January 2026 continued to be poured primarily into manufacturing and processing. This was followed by real estate, information and communications, and wholesale and retail trade.

“This structure is consistent with long-standing trends, reaffirming Vietnam’s position as an attractive destination for manufacturing and processing projects amid global supply chain shifts,” the MoF reported.

By sector, manufacturing and processing remained the top recipient, with more than $1.964 billion, accounting for 76.28 per cent of total registered capital. Real estate ranked second with $249.6 million (9.69 per cent), followed by information and communications with $134.2 million (5.21 per cent), wholesale and retail trade with $124.2 million (4.82 per cent), and professional, scientific and technological activities with $56.7 million (2.2 per cent). The remaining sectors together accounted for around 1.8 per cent.

In terms of investment partners, Singapore led with $1.07 billion (41.54 per cent), followed by South Korea with $551 million (21.39 per cent), China with $385 million (14.95 per cent), Japan with $208.2 million (8.08 per cent), Hong Kong with $117.9 million (4.58 per cent), the US with $91.9 million (3.57 per cent), the Netherlands with $52.1 million (2.02 per cent), and Taiwan with $48.6 million (1.89 per cent).

Overall, traditional investment partners in the Asia-Pacific region continued to account for the dominant share, with the four largest investors (Singapore, South Korea, China, and Japan) together contributing around 86 per cent of total registered capital.

Several partners from Europe and North America, such as the US and the Netherlands, also maintained a notable presence, reflecting the continued diversification of foreign investment sources into Vietnam.

Stress laid on high-quality FDI inflows Stress laid on high-quality FDI inflows

Offering a selective and performance-based investment incentive framework, attached with a commitment to technology transfer and localisation ratio, is considered an effective solution to attract high-quality foreign direct investment inflow.
FDI inflows reach $38.42 billion in 2025 FDI inflows reach $38.42 billion in 2025

Along with high registered foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2025, disbursement also reported a peak of $27.62 billion, up 9 per cent on-year.
Vietnam’s IPO market eyes revival in 2026 Vietnam’s IPO market eyes revival in 2026

The market for new share listings is showing signs of renewed momentum, supported by improved regulation and broader sector participation.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
FDI inflows Ministry of Finance (MoF)

Related Contents

Repositioning Vietnam in Asia’s manufacturing race

Repositioning Vietnam in Asia’s manufacturing race

Manufacturing growth remains solid in early 2026

Manufacturing growth remains solid in early 2026

Vietnam entering a new growth phase in 2026

Vietnam entering a new growth phase in 2026

FDI momentum accelerates transformation of Vietnam’s plastics sector

FDI momentum accelerates transformation of Vietnam’s plastics sector

Vietnam’s IPO market eyes revival in 2026

Vietnam’s IPO market eyes revival in 2026

FDI inflows reach $38.42 billion in 2025

FDI inflows reach $38.42 billion in 2025

Vietnam steps up market reforms as FTSE Russell reviews upgrade progress

Vietnam steps up market reforms as FTSE Russell reviews upgrade progress

NAB Innovation Centre underscores Vietnam’s appeal for tech investment

NAB Innovation Centre underscores Vietnam’s appeal for tech investment

SHIFT project launched to steer capital towards green growth

SHIFT project launched to steer capital towards green growth

ASML signals long-term commitment to Vietnam

ASML signals long-term commitment to Vietnam

Vietnam’s IPO market eyes revival in 2026

Vietnam’s IPO market eyes revival in 2026

Finance sector was key pillar of 2025 growth

Finance sector was key pillar of 2025 growth

Latest News ⁄ Investing

US firms deepen energy engagement with Vietnam

US firms deepen energy engagement with Vietnam

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Mondelez Kinh Do renews the spirit of togetherness

Mondelez Kinh Do renews the spirit of togetherness

Foreign-language trademarks gain traction in Vietnam

Foreign-language trademarks gain traction in Vietnam

Vietnam breaks into Top 10 countries and regions for LEED outside the US

Vietnam breaks into Top 10 countries and regions for LEED outside the US

Seafood exports rise in January

Seafood exports rise in January

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020