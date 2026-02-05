Ministry of Finance tightens policy delivery at start of year

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has moved to develop and refine financial policies this year. At the same time, it has implemented fiscal management measures, accelerated public investment spending, and worked to stabilise the macroeconomy.

In January, the MoF submitted four decrees to the government and the prime minister, while releasing six circulars under its own authority.

Concurrently, the MoF reported to the government and proposed adjustments to the 2026 legislative programme, adding two draft laws – specifically the amended Law on Customs and the Law on Non-Agricultural Land Use Tax – aimed at promptly addressing implementation obstacles.

Tax officials support trading households in properly making tax declaration

State budget revenues saw notable results in January. Total state budget revenue for the month was estimated at $14.83 billion, equivalent to 14.7 per cent of the annual estimate and up 20.4 per cent on-year.

Of this, domestic revenue reached $13.67 billion, a 17.6 per cent jump, while balanced revenue from import-export activities amounted to $1.02 billion, surging 94 per cent.

Regarding public investment capital, by the end of January, the total amount of allocated capital reached $37.9 billion, equivalent to 93.9 per cent of the plan assigned by the Prime Minister.

The capital market continues to post positive signals. By the end of January, the VN-Index stood at 1,829.04 points, up 2.5 per cent compared with the end of the previous year, while market capitalisation was estimated at 81.7 per cent of 2025 GDP.

The insurance market maintains growth momentum, with total assets increasing by around 8.4 per cent compared with the end of 2025.

To improve the business and investment environment and encourage private-sector development, the MoF submitted Resolution No.02/NQ-CP to the government on January 8, on the key tasks to improve the business environment and enhance national competitiveness in 2026.

Against the backdrop of rising consumer demand ahead of the Lunar New Year 2026, price management and market stability have been given special attention by the MoF .

On its role as the Price Management Steering Committee Standing Agency, the MoF coordinated with ministries and sectors to assess inflation control efforts in 2025 and develop management scenarios for 2026, with a view to meeting the consumer price index target set by the National Assembly.

Speaking at the MoF's regular briefing meeting on February 4, Minister Nguyen Van Thang requested relevant units to urgently carry out the tasks identified in government Resolution 01, closely following the growth scenarios and action plans in line with the 14th National Party Congress resolutions.

“Regarding fiscal policy management, policies should be implemented in a reasonable expansionary manner, with clear focus and priorities, while ensuring macroeconomic stability,” Minister Thang noted.

"In particular, priority should be given to mobilising and effectively utilising social resources, strengthening capital mobilisation through the stock market, rapidly public investment disbursement, and enhancing enterprise guarantees. At the same time, close monitoring of each locality is required, along with careful assessment of growth potential and drivers, to provide timely support when necessary.”

On institutional improvement, the MoF chief requested all overdue tasks be conclusively addressed within the first quarter.

The Foreign Investment Agency was also tasked with closely coordinating with agencies to promptly finalise and submit to the Politburo a resolution on the development of businesses with foreign investment capital.

The Tax Department must coordinate with the State Treasury to ensure budget revenue targets. Minister Thang also called for resolute implementation of solutions to accelerate public spending, including the disbursement of internal public investment.

“Investment activities must ensure clear focus and priorities, with particular emphasis on the effectiveness of each project and work. Investment projects must place strong emphasis on efficiency, rather than just disbursement speed,” he said.

