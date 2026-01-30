NAB Innovation Centre underscores Vietnam’s appeal for tech investment

At a meeting on January 28, 2026, Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Duc Tam met with leaders of the National Australia Bank (NAB) Innovation Centre in Vietnam, led by chief executive Tran Minh Hanh. The deputy minister acknowledged and praised the centre’s development in recent years, describing it as an important technology hub within NAB’s global network and a reflection of Australian investors’ confidence in Vietnam’s investment climate, workforce and technological potential.

The presence of NAB in Vietnam also highlights a broader shift in foreign investment towards technology, innovation and digital services, as multinational financial institutions increasingly view the country as a strategic base for high-value operations rather than solely traditional services.

Vietnam is currently transitioning from a broad-based investment attraction approach to a more selective strategy, prioritising high-tech projects, research and development centres, innovation centres and models with high value added.

"In this context, the Global Capabilities Centre (GCC) model that NAB is implementing in Vietnam is well aligned with the country’s development orientation. Such models create high-quality jobs and facilitate knowledge transfer, the adoption of international management standards and the acceleration of the economy’s digital transformation," he said.

The deputy minister noted that the Ministry of Finance (MoF) has assigned the National Innovation Centre (NIC) to act as a focal point for promoting the innovation ecosystem, connecting domestic and international technology enterprises, and proposing pilot policy mechanisms for new models.

Additionally, the Foreign Investment Agency, in its advisory role on policies for attracting and managing foreign investment, will coordinate with the NIC to study and assess new technology investment models such as GCCs, and to propose improvements to the policy framework in line with Vietnam’s strategy of attracting high-quality foreign investment.

The deputy minister welcomed NAB’s desire to closely cooperate with the NIC and relevant units of the MoF in sharing experience in operating the GCC model, contributing to policy consultations, and jointly promoting the development of a deep and sustainable technology ecosystem in Vietnam.

Regarding NAB’s proposal to participate in research and advisory activities for the development of the GCC ecosystem in Vietnam, the MoF recognised this as a cooperation direction of strong practical significance. "NAB’s international experience, combined with its on-the-ground implementation in Vietnam, can provide valuable lessons for refining policies to attract high-tech investment," he said.

The ministry encouraged NAB to work with the NIC and the Foreign Investment Agency to specify areas of cooperation and formulate policy recommendations tailored to Vietnam’s conditions.

On the issue of high-tech human resources, one of the government of Vietnam’s major priorities in the coming period, the MoF shared the challenges faced by technology groups in attracting and retaining international experts, as well as in developing domestic engineers and specialists. The MoF called on NAB and the NIC to study and propose specific policy and institutional solutions to create a more favourable environment for high-tech workforce development.

NAB Vietnam delegation led by Tran Minh Hanh

Looking ahead, Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Duc Tam proposed that the NIC and NAB continue in-depth discussions on the GCC model, consolidate specific recommendations and propose suitable cooperation activities, such as thematic dialogue sessions or joint working groups.

"We welcome constructive proposals aimed at the shared goal of developing Vietnam’s innovation ecosystem and digital economy," Tam said.

He also commended NAB’s long-term cooperation commitment in Vietnam and expressed his hope that NAB would continue to expand its operations and make positive contributions to Vietnam’s technological development, innovation and international integration.

At the meeting, Hanh reported on the development process and strategic orientation of NAB Vietnam, highlighting its role as one of Australia’s leading private investors in the technology and innovation sector.

"NAB Vietnam is committed to accompanying Vietnam’s innovation strategy and to playing a pioneering role in introducing the GCC model to Vietnam, while also expressing the desire for NAB Vietnam to make more effective contributions to the country’s innovation ecosystem," she said.

