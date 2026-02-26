Banks roll out God of Wealth Day promotions

On the 10th day of the first lunar month (February 26), numerous banks have introduced extensive promotional campaigns aimed at encouraging customers to deposit savings, purchase gold and use financial services.

At state major Vietcombank, a savings promotion programme is underway through February 28, offering thousands of discount vouchers for train and coach tickets, airfares, movie tickets and online shopping, with a total value of $120,000.

This week, Vietcombank will award 30 chi of gold to its three luckiest customers as a Lunar New Year wish for prosperity and smooth fortune (a chi is a Vietnamese unit of gold equal to 3.75 grams).

Meanwhile, state lender BIDV has introduced exclusive incentives available only on God of Wealth Day, February 26.

Customers can purchase gold in instalments at zero per cent interest using BIDV credit cards for transactions under $800. Premium clients are entitled to discounts of up to 12 per cent when buying jewellery at the DOJI system (excluding gold rings and bullion).

In addition, the promo code BIDVTHANTAI offers an instant VND79,000 (approximately $3.15) discount on transport and entertainment services on the day.

State lender Bank for Industry and Trade of Vietnam (VietinBank) has launched a major lucky draw programme for customers depositing savings from now until March 31.

Along with this, customers depositing from $800 via VietinBank iPay Mobile or from $4,000 at branch counters will have a chance to win a VinFast VF5 electric car worth, along with savings passbooks and cash prizes.

VietinBank is also offering daily cash bonuses or gifts worth up to $400.

Southern lender HDBank has an additional interest rate bonus of up to 1.1 per cent, per year for deposits from approximately $2,000 under its Billionaire Savings and Lunar New Year promotion, lasting from February 7-28. Customers can receive lucky money of up to $67 for online deposits or over-the-counter deposits during February 17-27.

The highlight falls on February 26, when customers depositing online can instantly win one chi of SJC gold. A transparent livestream lucky draw programme also offers prizes including an SH 150i motorbike, savings accounts worth up to $120,000, Samsung televisions and air purifiers.

During the same period, BVBank customers depositing from approximately $20,000 for terms of at least six months will receive scratch codes to participate in instant electronic prize draws.

Cash prizes range from $4 to $40, with a special first prize of three chi of gold.

Customers also have the opportunity to join a final lucky draw. For every VND10 million ($400) deposited in VND, either at branches or online, with a minimum term of one month, customers receive a raffle code to participate in the end-of-programme draw. Prizes include savings passbooks valued from $40 to $4,000.

Other banks are equally competitive. Lender ACB has launched a promotion package totalling approximately $320,000 in gifts, including 16 SJC gold bars, 21 chi of gold and hundreds of thousands of e-vouchers for customers depositing from $400, opening cards or making QR payments.

Sacombank offers VND500,000 in cash lucky money for counter deposits from $2,000, along with digital lucky money ranging from $1.50 to $3.50 via the Sacombank Pay app.

Nam A Bank is running its Spring Blessings Tea Celebration programme, offering lucky money of up to $8 plus premium gift boxes worth approximately $72.

SHB has allocated around $180,000 in gifts for customers opening e-verification accounts and depositing online from $4,000.

The growing popularity of saving on God of Wealth Day stems from a blend of tradition and tangible financial benefits. With base interest rates remaining elevated, diverse 12-15 month term deposits now offer rates from 6-7.8 per cent, per year after incentives.

