Gilimex breaks ground on two industrial parks in Bac Ninh

Groundbreaking ceremonies for Nghia Hung Industrial Park and Thuan Thanh III Industrial Park – Subzone C were held on September 16. The projects have a combined area of 344.68ha and total registered investment of VND4.19 trillion ($161.2 million). Gilimex said both sites are scheduled to have serviced land ready for handover to tenant investors in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The company exchanged 16 MoUs with prospective investors at the two ceremonies – seven for Nghia Hung and nine for Thuan Thanh III – Subzone C. Gilimex said the non-binding agreements would allow the parties to assess land requirements, technical specifications, implementation schedules, and potential terms of cooperation. They do not constitute land sublease agreements or confirmed occupancy.

Photo: Gilimex

The ceremonies were among eight project launches held to mark Bac Ninh’s establishment as a centrally governed municipality. The province was enlarged following the merger of the former Bac Ninh and Bac Giang provinces in June 2025, giving it a broader industrial base and development corridor stretching across northern Vietnam.

Nghia Hung Industrial Park, in Tien Luc commune, covers 148.68ha and represents investment of VND2.2 trillion ($84.5 million). Located at the province’s northern gateway, it is positioned to serve manufacturers linked to the Hanoi region, northern industrial centres and the Vietnam–China trade corridor.

The site is about 60km from Noi Bai International Airport, 105km from Haiphong port, and 105km from the Huu Nghi border gate. Its planned infrastructure includes 81MVA of power capacity, water supply of about 8,200 cubic metres a day, internal roads between 19.5m and 48m wide, and a centralised wastewater treatment plant with a daily capacity of 4,900 cubic metres.

About 63ha has been allocated in the initial phase, with land levelling, road construction and wastewater-treatment works under way. Gilimex is targeting industries including electronics, semiconductors, computers, and optical products, precision engineering, electrical equipment, automotive and aviation components, logistics, and research and development.

Thuan Thanh III Industrial Park – Subzone C is a 196ha development spanning Thuan Thanh and Tri Qua wards, with investment of VND1.99 trillion ($76.5 million). Its southern location links it to National Highways 17 and 18, Hanoi’s Ring Road 4 and transport routes serving Hanoi, Hung Yen, Thai Nguyen, and Phu Tho, as well as the ports of Haiphong and Quang Ninh. It is about 11km from the planned Gia Binh International Airport.

Construction at Thuan Thanh III Industrial Park – Subzone C. Photo courtesy of Gilimex

Compensation and site clearance have been completed for about 83ha, while land levelling, internal roads, and other infrastructure packages are being developed. The project’s centralised wastewater treatment plant is designed to handle 4,400 cubic metres a day using physical, chemical, and biological processes. About 50ha is expected to be available for handover to tenant investors in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The park will prioritise electronics, high technology, machinery, precision engineering, aviation components, and supporting industries. Its location within Bac Ninh’s established manufacturing cluster is expected to give incoming companies access to existing suppliers and a workforce experienced in large-scale factory operations.

Bac Ninh has long been a centre for electronics manufacturing and exports. Provincial data showed that its gross regional domestic product grew 10.27 per cent in 2025, the fifth-highest rate among Vietnam’s provinces and municipalities, while foreign direct investment reached about $5.73 billion. In the first seven months of 2026, the province recorded trade of about $128.2 billion and attracted more than $2.73 billion in foreign investment.

For industrial tenants, however, access to land is only part of the calculation. Reliable electricity and water, suitable ground conditions, drainage and wastewater treatment, links to suppliers and logistics networks, labour availability, and responsive on-site services all influence whether a factory can operate consistently and expand over time.

Hoang Tien Dat, general director of Gilimex Industrial Park JSC, said, "The group’s more than 40 years of manufacturing experience had shown that factories depend on reliable supporting infrastructure. He described the 16 MoUs exchanged at the ceremonies as an encouraging sign of investor interest, while adding that they placed greater responsibility on Gilimex to deliver on schedule and maintain service standards over the long term."

Gilimex was established in 1982 and equitised in 2000. The group says its more than four decades of direct manufacturing and participation in international supply chains inform the way it plans and operates industrial parks.

Gilimex Industrial Park JSC was set up in November 2019 to invest in, develop and operate industrial-park infrastructure. It assesses sites by location as well as geology, hydrology, elevation, drainage, power, and water availability, transport links, fire safety, wastewater treatment, and the long-term maintainability of common infrastructure.

The company also provides support for investment and business-registration procedures, construction and environmental approvals, labour-related requirements, and recruitment. On-site services include round-the-clock security, common-area maintenance, waste collection, and fire-prevention and firefighting support.

The two Bac Ninh developments expand a portfolio that includes projects in Hue and Vinh Long. Gilimex’s Hue industrial park covers 460.85ha: infrastructure for the 49.17ha Subzone A has been completed, while investment continues in the 411.68ha Subzone B. The project includes a wastewater-treatment system designed to be expanded to 7,600 cubic metres a day.

Its 400ha Vinh Long project is intended for industries including food and agricultural processing, consumer goods, electronics, pharmaceuticals, warehousing, and other activities with relatively low environmental impact. In July, Gilimex Industrial Park also received an MoU to study the proposed Dien Quynh 1 Industrial Park in Nghe An province.

With the groundbreakings completed, attention will turn to whether the two projects meet their fourth-quarter timetable for serviced-land handover. Gilimex said it would coordinate with local authorities and contractors on construction progress, quality, workplace safety, and environmental compliance, while continuing discussions with the 16 prospective investors.

The company added that it would prioritise qualified local hiring, work with partners on workforce training, and maintain dialogue with surrounding communities. Over the longer term, the projects’ impact will depend on the manufacturers they attract, the links they create with domestic suppliers, the quality of jobs generated and their contribution to more resource-efficient industrial growth in Bac Ninh.

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