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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

French developer launches first Vietnam condo project

August 26, 2026 | 10:00
(0) user say
French developer Groupe PierreVal is making its debut in Vietnam through Arcadia at Lavila, its first project in partnership with local developer Kien A Group.

Arcadia at Lavila’s preview launch (project introduction) took place on August 2, with construction set to begin in Q2/2026 and handover expected in Q2/2029.

French developer launches first Vietnam condo project
Arcadia at Lavila brings PierreVal’s contemporary French development approach to the established Lavila Township in South Saigon. Photo: Groupe PierreVal

At Arcadia at Lavila in southern Ho Chi Minh City (South Saigon), Groupe PierreVal is introducing a development culture in which architectural ambition is supported by engineering discipline, operational experience and a long-term view of value.

French architecture is often associated with elegance, proportion and the art de vivre. But its more relevant contribution to residential development is the discipline beneath the appearance.

The Eiffel Tower remains an emblem of this combination: a daring architectural idea made possible by calculation, precision and engineering. The same mindset is found, on a different scale, in the way France approaches housing and cities, balancing creativity with regulation, technical performance and the human experience of a place.

For a homebuyer, this should translate into practical qualities rather than decorative references: intelligent layouts, natural light, comfortable circulation, durable materials, well-designed common spaces and buildings that remain attractive and manageable over time. It also means considering how a residence connects to landscaping, retail, pedestrian life and the wider neighbourhood, the company said.

Full life of a property

Founded in Poitiers in 1993, PierreVal has developed from a regional business into one of France’s top real estate developers. It now employs more than 570 people across 19 locations in France. It operates across residential development, logistics and offices, long-term property investment and serviced residences.

In 2024, its residential development business generated €336 million ($389 million) in turnover, while its investment portfolio was valued at €240 million ($277.8 million) and its serviced-residence platform managed 5,691 beds.

That integrated model gives the group a perspective extending beyond construction and the initial sale. The developer also invests in, manages and operates property receives continuous feedback on how buildings perform: which layouts work in daily life, how common areas are used, what generates unnecessary operating costs, and what helps a residence retain its appeal.

PierreVal’s French experience is therefore transferring processes, design coordination, engineering oversight, quality control and lifecycle thinking, it said.

French developer launches first Vietnam condo project
The preview launch event showcased a strong turnout. Photo: Groupe PierreVal

The group’s decision to choose Vietnam as its first international development market is equally significant. Entering a distant, highly local and rapidly changing residential market is bolder than expanding into a neighbouring European country, it added.

Since establishing its Vietnamese presence in 2022, PierreVal has built a Franco-Vietnamese team in Ho Chi Minh City, led by Antoine Danielli, who has more than 18 years of construction experience across Southeast Asia.

Vietnam’s residential market is becoming more transparent and buyers are more selective. Developer capability, legal clarity, construction progress, practical design and long-term management are increasingly important alongside location and price, according to Danielli.

Complementary strengths

PierreVal’s local platform in February 2024 created a joint venture with Kien A Group for Arcadia at Lavila. Kien A contributes local expertise and an established presence in Ho Chi Minh City, while PierreVal brings international residential execution and a lifecycle-driven development approach. Arcadia demonstrates how those strengths can operate as one integrated team rather than two separate brands.

Arcadia at Lavila is the joint venture’s first project and the first high-rise development within the approximately 60-hectare Lavila Township on Nguyen Huu Tho street. The project comprises two towers and more than 900 products, including apartments, officetels, shophouses and a commercial podium.

The project’s design process makes its Franco-Vietnamese approach tangible. PierreVal appointed Archetype Group to create Arcadia’s architectural concept under the direction of French architect Jean-François Chevance, Archetype’s design director.

The concept has subsequently been developed by a multidisciplinary team of French and Vietnamese consultants, combining a clear architectural vision with local knowledge, technical coordination and an understanding of Vietnam residential lifestyles.

Apartment planning is focused on the efficient use of space, natural light, views and comfortable daily circulation, while family, wellness and community amenities support life beyond the individual unit. This approach is particularly relevant in the south of Ho Chi Minh City, where buyers evaluate entire living environments.

Arcadia benefits from its position within an existing low-rise township, providing a more established context of greenery, security and community than a standalone tower development.

The project also aims to occupy an ‘accessible premium’ position: bringing international design and development standards to buyers seeking durable value. The concept received two awards at the PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards 2025: best high-end condominium in Ho Chi Minh City and best lifestyle development.

Arcadia at Lavila

Location: Lavila Township, Nguyen Huu Tho street, Ho Chi Minh City

Developer: Joint venture between Groupe PierreVal and Kien A Group

Scale: Two towers, including 850 apartments, four sky villas, 26 shophouses, 100 officetels and a 2,000sq.m commercial podium

Pricing: One-bedroom units from VND3.5 billion ($140,000)

Handover: Expected in the second quarter of 2029
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By Huyen Thuy

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TagTag:
Residential development culture Enduring quality residential French architecture elegance Contemporary French development Sustainable urban lifestyles Engineering discipline residential Durable materials and layouts Arcadia at Lavila PierreVal
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