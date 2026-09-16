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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Meey Global Corp announces public filing of registration statement for proposed IPO

September 16, 2026 | 18:21
(0) user say
Meey Global Corp on September 16 announced the public filing of its registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares.
Meey Global Corp announces public filing of registration statement for proposed IPO
Photo courtesy of Meey Global Corp

Meey Global Corp is a Cayman Islands holding company that operates an integrated ecosystem of digital real estate platforms and data intelligence services in Vietnam through its main subsidiary Meey Land Group JSC,

The number of ordinary shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The company plans to apply to list its ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “MEEY.”

The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, including effectiveness of such registration statement, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be commenced or completed.

ARC Group Securities LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the proposed offering.

A registration statement relating to the proposed offering has been filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) on September 11, but has not yet become effective.

When available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from ARC Group Securities LLC. Copies of the registration statement, when available, may also be accessed through the SEC’s website.

These ordinary shares may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Meey Global files confidential draft registration statement with SEC Meey Global files confidential draft registration statement with SEC

Meey Global Corp has submitted a draft registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a proposed initial public offering.
Meey Group leads Vietnam’s visionary proptech wave Meey Group leads Vietnam’s visionary proptech wave

Meey Group is pursuing the initial public offering goal to extend its reach to international markets and attract foreign capital, representing the new generation of ambitious and visionary Vietnamese tech firms.
Digital shift reshaping Vietnam’s real estate brokerages Digital shift reshaping Vietnam’s real estate brokerages

As Vietnam's Ministry of Construction calls on trading floors and businesses to enhance professionalism, VIR’s Ha Thuy spoke with Nguyen Ly Kieu Anh, CEO of Meey Group, about the role of digital transformation in real estate brokerage.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Meey Global Vietnam SEC IPO

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