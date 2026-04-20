Hoa Phat launches steel pipe manufacturing facility in Tay Ninh

The plant specialises in manufacturing steel pipe products serving civil construction, industry, and technical infrastructure, including black steel pipes, galvanised steel pipes, hot-dip galvanised steel pipes, galvanised steel coils, and especially extra-large steel pipe products.

Covering an area of 15 hectares, the plant has total capital of VND2 trillion ($76.9 million). The plant is equipped with modern production lines with a capacity of 400,000 tonnes per year.

The project is located in Tay Ninh (formerly part of Long An), a gateway connecting Ho Chi Minh City with provinces in the Mekong Delta. The prime location will facilitate expansion strategy, supplying high-quality steel pipes to the southern market and exports.

With the completion of this plant, Hoa Phat Group’s total steel pipe production capacity has reached 1.2 million tonnes per year. Hoa Phat holds the lead market share in Vietnam’s steel pipe sector at 35 per cent.

Besides scaling up production, Hoa Phat continues to greenify its operation in line with the government's sustainable development strategy. The company has invested in a rooftop solar power system with a capacity of 10 MW, meeting over 50 per cent of energy demand of the plant.

Le Van Han, Chairman of Tay Ninh People's Committee lauded Hoa Phat to complete the project on schedule. "We believe with Hoa Phat's production capacity and experience, the project will operate efficiently, contributing to the province's industrial development, the state budget, and creating stable employment for the local," he said.

Nguyen Van Tuan, director of Hoa Phat Long An Steel Products JSC said, “The inauguration and operation of the plant mark a strategic step for us to better meet the growing demand in the southern market as well as export markets. With strong investments in technology and human resources, we are committed to delivering high-quality products and further strengthening the reputation of the Hoa Phat Steel Pipe brand across construction projects nationwide."

In the first quarter of 2026, Hoa Phat recorded impressive sales of 241,000 tonnes of steel pipe products, up 30 per cent from a year ago. Among them, the southern market contributes to 70,000 tonnes in the first quarter of 2026. In March alone, the southern market set a highest record level of 237,600 tonnes.

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