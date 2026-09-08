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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Taiwan schedules Kunshen Wangye Salt for Peace Festival for November

September 08, 2026 | 15:28
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Organisers will host the 2026 Kunshen Wangye Salt for Peace Festival on 7 and 8 November at Nankunshen Daitian Temple in Tainan, Taiwan.

TAINAN, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 September 2026 – The 2026 Kunshen Wangye's Salt for Peace Festival, one of Taiwan's major celebrations of Wangye folk religion, will take place on November 7 and 8 at Nankunshen Daitian Temple in Beimen District, Tainan, co-organized by the Southwest Coast National Scenic Area Headquarters and local partners.

Under this year's theme, "Salt Sustains Peace, Happiness Follows," the festival will introduce the concept of "Peace Without Borders" for the first time, bringing together Wangye religious traditions, salt industry heritage, wetland ecology, and international cultural exchange. Travelers from around the world are invited to visit Tainan and experience Taiwan's distinctive religious culture and coastal scenery.

The festival will continue the three traditional rituals of "Inviting the Salt," "Blessing the Salt," and "Giving Thanks for the Salt," symbolizing peace, health, and happiness. This year, a Korean traditional blessing group will also participate in a cultural exchange for the first time, sharing wishes for peace through different cultural traditions. A "Wall of Blessings from Around the World" will also be set up at the venue, with bilingual blessing cards available for visitors from around the world to write down their wishes, allowing messages of peace and well-being to transcend languages and borders.

The festival will also feature international arts performances, specialty markets, family activities, bilingual guided tours, and the distribution of blessed salt sachets. In addition to participating in the festivities, visitors can explore the Jingzaijiao Tile-Paved Salt Fields and discover Beimen's distinctive blend of religious heritage, salt-making culture, and coastal ecology.

More than a celebration of religious culture, the 2026 Kunshen Wangye's Salt for Peace Festival serves as a platform connecting culture, tourism, and international exchange. Travelers from around the world are warmly invited to visit Beimen, Tainan, on November 7 and 8 to experience the heartfelt wishes embodied in "Peace Without Borders" and discover the unique cultural appeal of Taiwan.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Southwest Coast National Scenic Area Headquarters

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TagTag:
Taiwan Kunshen Wangye Salt 2026 Kunshen Wangye Salt for Peace Festival

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