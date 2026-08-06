Jewel Cafe expands appraisal services across Taiwan markets

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 August 2026 - As gold prices reached historic highs in 2025, more consumers in Taiwan are reassessing the value of jewelry, luxury watches, and designer goods they have kept at home.

Jewel Cafe team members providing trusted specialty buying services in Taiwan.

According to the World Gold Council, the LBMA afternoon gold price set 53 new all-time highs during 2025, while the annual average price rose 44% year-on-year to USD 3,431 per ounce. As precious metals appreciate in value, more consumers are seeking professional appraisals before deciding whether to sell.Traditionally, jewelry stores and pawnshops have been common destinations for selling valuables in Taiwan. Today, many consumers are looking for transparent appraisals and the confidence to make decisions at their own pace, contributing to growing interest in specialty buying stores.Founded in Japan in 2005, Jewel Cafe, operated by Crane Co., Ltd., now operates 22 locations across Taiwan, with stores in Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, and Kaohsiung.Inspired by Japan's renowned spirit of hospitality, Jewel Cafe is committed to creating a welcoming environment where customers feel comfortable from the moment they walk through the door. Rather than simply presenting a price, experienced staff carefully explain how each item is evaluated and answer customers' questions with care. Customers are never pressured to sell, and every decision is respected. This customer-first approach, developed in Japan and brought to Taiwan, is one of Jewel Cafe's defining strengths.As Taiwan's resale market continues to grow, consumers are increasingly seeking expertise, trust, and transparency. By combining Japanese appraisal expertise with Japanese-style hospitality, Jewel Cafe provides a buying experience designed around customer confidence.Store Information Jewel Cafe operates 22 locations across Taiwan. For store addresses and opening hours, please visit: https://jewel-cafe.tw/shops/ For more information, please visit: https://jewel-cafe.tw

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