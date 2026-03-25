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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Taiwan medtech sector attracts global interest before trade show

March 25, 2026 | 12:55
(0) user say
International companies and investors increased engagement with the island's medical technology industry ahead of the annual Taipei exhibition.
TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 March 2026 - As healthcare systems worldwide accelerate digital transformation, international buyers and healthcare providers are increasingly seeking reliable partners capable of delivering innovative medical technologies, integrated digital solutions, and resilient supply chains. In recent years, Taiwan has emerged as an important hub for medical technology development and manufacturing in Asia.

Combining strong electronics manufacturing capabilities with biomedical engineering expertise, Taiwan has developed a dynamic MedTech ecosystem that continues to draw attention from global healthcare distributors, hospital procurement teams, and system integrators seeking scalable healthcare solutions.

Against this backdrop, Medical Taiwan 2026, organized by TAITRA, will take place June 25–27, 2026, at Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) Exhibition Hall 1 in Taipei. The exhibition will bring together Taiwanese medical device manufacturers, healthcare technology innovators, and international buyers, offering a comprehensive platform for exploring new technologies and building cross-border partnerships.

Over the past decade, Taiwan has steadily strengthened its position in the global medical device industry. Its well-established electronics sector provides a strong technological foundation for developing advanced healthcare solutions that integrate hardware, software, and data-driven systems. Many Taiwanese companies are particularly known for integrating Information and Communication Technology (ICT) with healthcare applications, supporting the development of smart hospital infrastructure, AI-assisted diagnostics, and connected medical devices designed for modern clinical environments.

Organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), Medical Taiwan 2026 will highlight several major trends shaping the healthcare industry, including digital transformation, aging populations, and the growing demand for efficient healthcare delivery systems. This year's exhibition focuses on three key themes:
•Innovative Care – Innovations in community and home healthcare solutions •Smart Healthcare – Driving the future of digital and connected health •Medical Supplies Hub – Comprehensive solutions for premium medical devices and consumables Visitors will be able to explore a wide range of technologies, including AI-assisted medical imaging, remote patient monitoring solutions, rehabilitation and assistive devices for aging populations, hospital information system integration, and medical components supported by Taiwan's strong OEM/ODM manufacturing capabilities.

In addition to product showcases, the exhibition will facilitate business collaboration through One-on-One Procurement Meetings organized by TAITRA, allowing international buyers to connect directly with Taiwanese suppliers based on their sourcing needs.

Medical Taiwan 2026 offers the ideal platform to discover new products, explore procurement opportunities, and stay ahead of global healthcare trends. From June 25 to 27 at TWTC Exhibition Hall 1 in Taipei, the exhibition will bring together industry leaders and innovators shaping the future of healthcare. Register now to secure your spot to visit: (https://www.medicaltaiwan.com.tw/en/index.html)

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By TAITRA

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Taiwan Taiwan medtech sector TAITRA

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