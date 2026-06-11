Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Taiwan clinic's AI embryo selection model improves normal embryo identification rate by 24%

June 11, 2026 | 11:43
(0) user say
TFC Taipei Fertility Center has introduced an AI scoring system for embryo selection that improves chromosomally normal embryo identification rates by up to 24%, targeting recurrent implantation failure in infertile couples.

TAIPEI, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the World Health Organization (WHO), one in six people globally is affected by infertility. In response to this fertility crisis, Taiwan — widely recognized as an "AI technology island" playing a pivotal role in global AI development — has combined artificial intelligence with reproductive medicine to deliver a breakthrough application. The latest research published by TFC Taipei Fertility Center, a leading reproductive medicine team in Taiwan, demonstrates that an AI big-data model for embryo assessment can improve the probability of selecting chromosomally normal embryos by up to 24%[1]. This AI model serves as a critical clinical decision-support tool, representing a major advance in improving IVF success rates.

In IVF treatment, chromosomally normal embryos are the single most important factor in determining successful implantation and the birth of a healthy baby. Historically, embryo selection has relied heavily on the individual experience and visual judgment of physicians and embryologists. At the recently concluded ASPIRE 2026 Asia-Pacific Initiative on Reproduction annual conference, TFC's research findings on applying cutting-edge AI technology to reproductive medicine attracted significant international attention.

The TFC team introduced the iDAScore v2.0 system to build an AI-assisted assessment model. By analyzing time-lapse imaging of the full embryo culture process alongside large-scale data, the system automatically generates a developmental potential score ranging from 1.0 to 9.9. Research results show that this model can help clinical teams more precisely and objectively identify high-quality, chromosomally normal embryos — improving selection accuracy by up to 24%[1]. This standardized and quantifiable objective tool can effectively reduce the risk of repeated implantation failure, with the ultimate goal of significantly shortening the time to conception for infertility patients and alleviating the physical and emotional toll of the fertility journey.

Dr. Chii-Ruey Tzeng, founder of TFC Taipei Fertility Center and widely regarded as the "Father of IVF in Taiwan," stated: "Reproductive medicine globally is rapidly entering a new era of precision and intelligence. The future role of AI is not to replace physicians, but to serve as the most powerful clinical support tool — helping teams efficiently integrate embryo development data, genetic information, and individual patient profiles. This will advance reproductive medicine comprehensively toward 'precise decision-making, patient-friendly treatment, and comprehensive risk management,' empowering fertility-seeking families to make the clearest and most confident medical choices."

Beyond AI embryo assessment, the prevention of genetic disease is another key direction in precision reproductive medicine. The TFC team has developed Maternal Spindle Transfer (MST) technology, which aims to reduce the risk of pathogenic mitochondrial DNA transmission to the next generation, offering a new avenue of medical research for families at risk of mitochondrial genetic disorders. However, this type of technology involves highly specialized clinical evaluation, ethical considerations, and regulatory requirements that vary by jurisdiction, and must be applied with careful attention to individual case profiles and applicable regulations.

On the treatment planning front, reducing the physical and emotional burden of IVF has also become an important priority in clinical practice. TFC Deputy Director Dr. Jason Yen-Ping Ho has introduced the Progestin-Primed Ovarian Stimulation (PPOS) protocol, which may offer greater scheduling flexibility under certain clinical conditions, helping some patients reduce treatment-related stress and improving the convenience of treatment planning.

In its six years since establishment, TFC Taipei Fertility Center has served fertility-seeking families from over 50 countries, provided reproductive medicine consultations and treatments for more than 30,000 patients, and welcomed the birth of over 3,600 newborns. As international medical demand continues to grow, TFC states that it will continue to strengthen its advanced embryology laboratory capabilities, precision reproductive medicine, multilingual international services, and integrated care processes — working to elevate the standard of reproductive healthcare across the Asia-Pacific region and providing more cross-border families with safe, precise, and patient-friendly assisted reproductive treatments.

By PR Newswire

TFC Taipei Fertility Center

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Taiwan Fertility Center Taiwan AI embryo selection Chromosomally normal embryos

Related Contents

Quanta doubles investment in Vietnam

Quanta doubles investment in Vietnam

AI and semiconductor talent command up to 30% pay rises as Taiwan's job market turns candidate-driven

AI and semiconductor talent command up to 30% pay rises as Taiwan's job market turns candidate-driven

Taiwan pavilion features food exporters at Singapore FHA

Taiwan pavilion features food exporters at Singapore FHA

Taiwan medtech sector attracts global interest before trade show

Taiwan medtech sector attracts global interest before trade show

Taiwan hosts APEC workshop on low-carbon food supply chains

Taiwan hosts APEC workshop on low-carbon food supply chains

Taiwan's CMUH achieves perfect HIMSS digital health score

Taiwan's CMUH achieves perfect HIMSS digital health score

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Elliott issues statement on Northern Star Resources with over A$1 billion investment stake

Elliott issues statement on Northern Star Resources with over A$1 billion investment stake

Insta360 launches Luna Ultra gimbal camera co-engineered with Leica for mobile filmmaking

Insta360 launches Luna Ultra gimbal camera co-engineered with Leica for mobile filmmaking

Frost & Sullivan: AI, biologics and supply resilience redefine pharma growth through 2031

Frost & Sullivan: AI, biologics and supply resilience redefine pharma growth through 2031

Safety stockpiling hits three-year high as businesses hedge against inflation and shortages

Safety stockpiling hits three-year high as businesses hedge against inflation and shortages

Latest News

Elliott issues statement on Northern Star Resources with over A$1 billion investment stake

Elliott issues statement on Northern Star Resources with over A$1 billion investment stake

Insta360 launches Luna Ultra gimbal camera co-engineered with Leica for mobile filmmaking

Insta360 launches Luna Ultra gimbal camera co-engineered with Leica for mobile filmmaking

Frost & Sullivan: AI, biologics and supply resilience redefine pharma growth through 2031

Frost & Sullivan: AI, biologics and supply resilience redefine pharma growth through 2031

Safety stockpiling hits three-year high as businesses hedge against inflation and shortages

Safety stockpiling hits three-year high as businesses hedge against inflation and shortages

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020