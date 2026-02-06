Corporate

VIFC launches aviation finance hub to tap regional market growth

February 06, 2026 | 13:27
Vietnam is stepping up efforts to develop specialised aviation finance capabilities as part of its broader ambition to become a regional financial hub. A new initiative aims to connect global aircraft manufacturers, financiers, and airlines through Ho Chi Minh City.
Vietnam International Financial Centre (VIFC) in Ho Chi Minh City on February 4 announced the launch of the Asia-Pacific Aviation Financial Hub (AAFH), at the 2026 Singapore Airshow. The announcement ceremony was attended by Vietjet and leading global aviation and financial institutions, including Airbus, Boeing, CFM International, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls-Royce, and the International Air Transport Association.

The AAFH is being developed by VIFC amid a major restructuring of the global aviation industry, with Vietnam emerging as one of the fastest-growing and most resilient aviation markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

Located in Ho Chi Minh City, the AAFH will offer specialised policy incentives for aviation finance under the VIFC legal framework. These include competitive tax and fee structures, more liberalised capital flow and foreign exchange mechanisms, multi-currency payment solutions, flexible cross-border capital transfers, and internationally aligned legal protections for asset rights aimed at attracting global talent.

AAFH solutions are delivered through a 'one-stop, multiservice' model, seamlessly connecting finance, airport infrastructure, free trade activities, maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, training, and logistics, helping optimise costs and improve operational efficiency across the aviation value chain.

By 2035, the AAFH is expected to facilitate approximately $50 billion in transaction value. This will create new investment opportunities and enable investors to participate more deeply in high-value segments of Vietnam’s and the region’s aviation industry.

Truong Minh Huy Vu, chairman of VIFC in Ho Chi Minh City, said, “The launch of the AAFH marks an important step in realising our vision of building VIFC into a modern, open, and trusted international financial platform. Competitive incentives are complemented by strong institutions, innovation capacity, and effective linkages between capital flows and the real economy.”

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to become the world’s largest aviation market in the coming decades. With the participation of Vietjet, Airbus, Boeing, and leading aircraft engine manufacturers, the AAFH is expected to position Ho Chi Minh City as an emerging hub for international aviation finance.

The initiative marks a significant step in Vietnam’s strategy to move further into high-value segments of the global aviation value chain, supporting ambitions to expand financial services capabilities while strengthening the country’s role in regional and global aviation ecosystems.

By Thanh Van

TagTag:
aviation Aviation Financial Hub Ho Chi Minh City Global Aviation Industry international financial centre

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

