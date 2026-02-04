Hermes joins Long Thanh cargo terminal development

Hermes Logistics Technologies on February 2 announced its participation in developing Cargo Terminal No.1 at Long Thanh International Airport through a partnership with Aviation Products and Maintenance JSC (AVPM), a Vietnam-based aviation technology and services provider.

Funded by Airports Corporation of Vietnam, Long Thanh International Airport is among the region’s most significant infrastructure projects and is scheduled for completion in late 2026. Once operational, it is expected to become Vietnam’s largest airport and a major cargo hub for Southeast Asia.

Following a competitive tender process, AVPM was appointed to deliver technology and systems for Cargo Terminal No.1 and selected Hermes Logistics Technologies as its cargo software partner.

This collaboration expands Hermes Logistics Technologies' operations in Vietnam, adding a large-scale green-field cargo implementation to its existing customer footprint.

The company will supply its full cloud-based, software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecosystem, supporting core cargo operations across the terminal. Key elements include business intelligence dashboards, track and trace, API integrations, landside management capabilities, and learning management system.

This ecosystem will deliver real-time visibility, operational efficiency and seamless connectivity between airlines, ground handlers, and cargo partners, from the start of operations and as volumes scale.

Yuval Baruch, CEO of Hermes Logistics Technologies, said, “Long Thanh International Airport is a landmark venture for Vietnam’s aviation sector, and we are proud to be working with AVPM to support the development of its cargo operations. Being selected by AVPM as their cargo software partner reflects the strength of our technology and our ability to support complex, high-growth cargo environments worldwide.”

Hoang Van Giai, deputy director at AVPM, added, “We chose to work with Hermes due to their proven cargo expertise, extensive long-term footprint in the Vietnamese market, and scalable SaaS ecosystem. Their systems will play an important role in delivering a modern, efficient, and future-ready cargo operation at Long Thanh International Airport.”

