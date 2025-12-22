Corporate

VinFast VF 8 redefines EV ownership in the Middle East

December 22, 2025 | 14:16
(0) user say
The model and its comprehensive customer support policies are setting new standards for electric vehicle ownership in the region.

DUBAI, UAE - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 December 2025 - As electric vehicles move steadily toward mainstream adoption across the Middle East, buyer priorities are becoming more defined. While design, performance, and technology remain important, aftersales confidence has emerged as the decisive factor influencing long-term EV acceptance. For many families, commuters, and first-time EV buyers, questions around reliability, battery durability, service accessibility, and ownership cost continue to shape purchasing decisions. VinFast positions VF 8 as a direct response - an electric SUV designed around certainty, not compromise.

VF8 Green

In high-expectation GCC markets, where vehicles are often owned for extended periods and driven over long distances, uncertainty around EV upkeep remains a barrier. VinFast addresses this head-on through its "Peace of Mind Approach", a customer-centric strategy that places long-term support at the core of the ownership experience.

At the core of this approach is one of the most comprehensive warranty packages currently available in the EV segment. The VF 8 is supported by a 10-year or 200,000 km vehicle warranty, a 10-year unlimited-mileage battery warranty for retail customers, and complimentary maintenance for 5 years or 100,000 km. In practical terms, this removes mileage anxiety and concerns around battery longevity - two of the most frequently cited hesitations among potential EV buyers in the region. By standing behind its vehicles for a full decade, VinFast signals long-term confidence in both engineering and ownership outcomes.

This warranty commitment is supported by a service ecosystem designed for real-world convenience. VinFast offers mobile service capabilities, enabling technicians to perform maintenance at the customer's location, as well as 24/7 roadside assistance for unexpected situations. A 24-hour parts supply framework further ensures service continuity. Together, these measures transform EV ownership from a perceived risk into a managed, predictable experience.

Charging accessibility is addressed with equal clarity. VF 8 customers receive a home charger, Type 2 cable, and portable charger, simplifying the transition to electric driving from day one. Access to DC fast-charging networks further supports long-distance travel and daily commuting, reducing range-related concerns in both urban and intercity contexts.

Beyond ownership infrastructure, the VF 8 itself is engineered to minimize worry through layered safety and driver-support systems. The vehicle features an 11-airbag configuration, including front-row center and knee airbags. A comprehensive Level 2 ADAS suite with 24 features supports safer and less demanding driving. These include adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping and lane-centering assistance, collision avoidance systems, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a 360-degree surround-view camera - particularly valuable in congested urban environments.

For Middle Eastern families, daily commuters, and first-time EV buyers, the VF 8 represents a shift in how electric vehicles are positioned. VinFast does not simply sell an EV, it offers a complete ownership framework built on trust, continuity, and long-term care. In a competitive and rapidly evolving market, that commitment to peace of mind may be the brand's most compelling differentiator.

https://me.vinfast.com/en

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By VinFast

TagTag:
VinFast VF 8 Vinfast Electric vehicles ownership EV upkeep

PAObank assets double after 500 million capital infusion

PAObank assets double after 500 million capital infusion

