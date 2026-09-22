Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Little Footprints Preschool mobilises 47 centres for community outreach

September 22, 2026 | 10:51
(0) user say
Education provider Little Footprints Preschool organized community welfare initiatives across its 47 early childhood education centres as part of the Babilou Cares 2026 programme.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 September 2026 – Little Footprints Preschool, operated by Babilou Family Singapore, brought together all 47 of its islandwide centres on 17 July 2026 for its fifth annual Babilou Cares community outreach day. The Singapore preschool network offering infant care and childcare programmes drew families, educators and partners including NParks, NEA, TOUCH Community Services and Food from the Heart into a day of hands-on community service. In a shift from previous fundraising-driven editions, the 2026 campaign focused on direct action across four pillars (elderly welfare, food security, environmental sustainability and community kindness) to embed the group's Sustainable Education™ framework into practical learning for young children.

Little Footprints Preschool Community Drive

Bringing Generations Together
Under intergenerational engagement, 16 Little Footprints centres, including its childcare centres at Punggol and Bedok Reservoir, worked with community sites operated by partners including TOUCH Community Services, NTUC Health and REACH Community Services to spend time with the elderly. Families travelled to these sites, where over 40 parents joined their children to lead stretching exercises, sing-alongs, storytelling and the creation of dementia-friendly cognitive activities designed to support memory, thinking and social engagement among seniors.

Supporting Families Through Food Security
Families across Little Footprints' Punggol 168 and Punggol 107 centres came together for a donation drive, collecting over 30kg of food and 20kg of textiles. These were redistributed to community shops and beneficiaries through partners including Food from the Heart and Cloop, and directly to lower-income families at rental flats. Alongside the collection, parents and children took part in food sustainability talks that introduced them to the systems behind what ends up on their plates.

Learning to Care for the Environment
For the environmental sustainability pillar, waste became the raw material. Families across 12 Little Footprints centres joined partners NParks, the Public Hygiene Council and NEA in neighbourhood and beach clean-ups, upcycling workshops and recycled art sessions, turning bottles, chopsticks and T-shirts into tote bags, garden tools, artwork and clean-up equipment.

In particular, Little Footprints' Balestier centre gathered 11 families to jointly upcycle and craft more than a dozen items, including coin boxes, flower vases, play boxes, decorations and shakers.

Practising Kindness in the Community
Lastly, kindness took many forms across 15 Little Footprints centres. At the Depot and Keat Hong 803 centres, over 70 parents gave out thank-you cards to hawkers, clinic staff and helpers around neighbourhood shopping centres. A mental wellness workshop was hosted in partnership with Heartfulness, and in the neighbourhoods surrounding each centre, families hand-delivered care packs to cleaners, security staff, hawkers and bus captains. This included 32 care packs distributed by the Thomson centre to hawkers and cleaners, as well as Milo and biscuit care packs distributed by Bukit Purmei centre to community cleaners.

At Jurong West 976 centre, the team also prepared 100 care packs, including packet drinks, biscuits, fruit, instant cereal and instant coffee. Staff and children gave out the care packs to elderly residents in the neighbourhood as part of the children's learning experience, helping them understand the importance of caring for and contributing to the community.

A Sustained Commitment to Community Engagement
Held annually across the wider Babilou Family Group network, Babilou Cares reflects a longer-term commitment to weaving community engagement into classroom practice year-round.

The Sustainable Education framework guides how children learn across four dimensions: emotional and physical safety, nature-based learning, inclusion and partnering with parents. Community engagement activities run through each of these, giving children opportunities to apply what they learn in the classroom to the world around them.

In 2025, the initiative raised $43,000 for Ground-Up Initiative, an organisation focused on sustainability and reconnecting people with nature. The funds directly supported the development of its new Kampung Kampus in Khatib, a living classroom where children, families, youths and educators engage in hands-on learning rooted in sustainable living and the kampung spirit.

In May 2024, closure day activities across Little Footprints centres raised $69,343 for World Vision, an international children's charity. The funds provided lunches, medicine, emergency food and vegetable seed packs for children and families in need, while helping children at Little Footprints build empathy for hungry and malnourished children, alongside a deeper sense of gratitude for their food and an early understanding of food sustainability.

The move away from a fundraising figure this year shifts the emphasis to the act of doing, on children, families and educators showing up together, in every neighbourhood, on the same day.

https://littlefootprints.edu.sg/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Little Footprints Preschool

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Little Footprints Preschool Babilou Cares 2026 Community outreach day Childcare programmes

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

CHIIKAWA DAYS exhibition opens at JingAn Kerry Centre Shanghai

CHIIKAWA DAYS exhibition opens at JingAn Kerry Centre Shanghai

John Lee details Hong Kong development plan on public radio

John Lee details Hong Kong development plan on public radio

MIRAVA expands European presence following Cannes Yachting Festival debut

MIRAVA expands European presence following Cannes Yachting Festival debut

ANGEL wins Asian Technology Excellence Award for KFC water filtration

ANGEL wins Asian Technology Excellence Award for KFC water filtration

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Recharge Power posts 404 percent revenue surge and secures APEA award

Recharge Power posts 404 percent revenue surge and secures APEA award

CHIIKAWA DAYS exhibition opens at JingAn Kerry Centre Shanghai

CHIIKAWA DAYS exhibition opens at JingAn Kerry Centre Shanghai

John Lee details Hong Kong development plan on public radio

John Lee details Hong Kong development plan on public radio

MIRAVA expands European presence following Cannes Yachting Festival debut

MIRAVA expands European presence following Cannes Yachting Festival debut

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020