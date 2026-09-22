Little Footprints Preschool mobilises 47 centres for community outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 September 2026 – Little Footprints Preschool, operated by Babilou Family Singapore, brought together all 47 of its islandwide centres on 17 July 2026 for its fifth annual Babilou Cares community outreach day. The Singapore preschool network offering infant care and childcare programmes drew families, educators and partners including NParks, NEA, TOUCH Community Services and Food from the Heart into a day of hands-on community service. In a shift from previous fundraising-driven editions, the 2026 campaign focused on direct action across four pillars (elderly welfare, food security, environmental sustainability and community kindness) to embed the group's Sustainable Education™ framework into practical learning for young children.





Bringing Generations Together

Under intergenerational engagement, 16 Little Footprints centres, including its childcare centres at Punggol and Bedok Reservoir, worked with community sites operated by partners including TOUCH Community Services, NTUC Health and REACH Community Services to spend time with the elderly. Families travelled to these sites, where over 40 parents joined their children to lead stretching exercises, sing-alongs, storytelling and the creation of dementia-friendly cognitive activities designed to support memory, thinking and social engagement among seniors.



Supporting Families Through Food Security

Families across Little Footprints' Punggol 168 and Punggol 107 centres came together for a donation drive, collecting over 30kg of food and 20kg of textiles. These were redistributed to community shops and beneficiaries through partners including Food from the Heart and Cloop, and directly to lower-income families at rental flats. Alongside the collection, parents and children took part in food sustainability talks that introduced them to the systems behind what ends up on their plates.



Learning to Care for the Environment

For the environmental sustainability pillar, waste became the raw material. Families across 12 Little Footprints centres joined partners NParks, the Public Hygiene Council and NEA in neighbourhood and beach clean-ups, upcycling workshops and recycled art sessions, turning bottles, chopsticks and T-shirts into tote bags, garden tools, artwork and clean-up equipment.



In particular, Little Footprints' Balestier centre gathered 11 families to jointly upcycle and craft more than a dozen items, including coin boxes, flower vases, play boxes, decorations and shakers.



Practising Kindness in the Community

Lastly, kindness took many forms across 15 Little Footprints centres. At the Depot and Keat Hong 803 centres, over 70 parents gave out thank-you cards to hawkers, clinic staff and helpers around neighbourhood shopping centres. A mental wellness workshop was hosted in partnership with Heartfulness, and in the neighbourhoods surrounding each centre, families hand-delivered care packs to cleaners, security staff, hawkers and bus captains. This included 32 care packs distributed by the Thomson centre to hawkers and cleaners, as well as Milo and biscuit care packs distributed by Bukit Purmei centre to community cleaners.



At Jurong West 976 centre, the team also prepared 100 care packs, including packet drinks, biscuits, fruit, instant cereal and instant coffee. Staff and children gave out the care packs to elderly residents in the neighbourhood as part of the children's learning experience, helping them understand the importance of caring for and contributing to the community.



A Sustained Commitment to Community Engagement

Held annually across the wider Babilou Family Group network, Babilou Cares reflects a longer-term commitment to weaving community engagement into classroom practice year-round.



The Sustainable Education framework guides how children learn across four dimensions: emotional and physical safety, nature-based learning, inclusion and partnering with parents. Community engagement activities run through each of these, giving children opportunities to apply what they learn in the classroom to the world around them.



In 2025, the initiative raised $43,000 for Ground-Up Initiative, an organisation focused on sustainability and reconnecting people with nature. The funds directly supported the development of its new Kampung Kampus in Khatib, a living classroom where children, families, youths and educators engage in hands-on learning rooted in sustainable living and the kampung spirit.



In May 2024, closure day activities across Little Footprints centres raised $69,343 for World Vision, an international children's charity. The funds provided lunches, medicine, emergency food and vegetable seed packs for children and families in need, while helping children at Little Footprints build empathy for hungry and malnourished children, alongside a deeper sense of gratitude for their food and an early understanding of food sustainability.



The move away from a fundraising figure this year shifts the emphasis to the act of doing, on children, families and educators showing up together, in every neighbourhood, on the same day.

https://littlefootprints.edu.sg/

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