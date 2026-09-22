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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Wuhan launches autumn festival featuring 279 cultural events

September 22, 2026 | 10:33
(0) user say
Municipal authorities in Wuhan launched the 2026 autumn consumption season, scheduling 279 cultural and tourism activities to stimulate regional consumer spending.

WUHAN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 September 2026 - The 2026 "Yangtze's New Arena · Vibrant Greater Wuhan" autumn consumption season has opened in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province. Running from September to November, the season is spearheaded by the Wuhan Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau, which has launched the "Tour Wuhan" cultural and tourism program featuring four carnivals and a total of 279 events to boost autumn consumption.

Night view of the Yellow Crane Tower in Wuhan.
Night view of the Yellow Crane Tower in Wuhan.

A key highlight is the "three festivals and one biennale"cultural lineup, featuring the 11th China Peking Opera Festival, the 15th Qintai Music Festival, the 16th Wuhan International Acrobatic Art Festival and the 2026 Wuhan Biennale. A range of premium productions and international artworks are presented during the season.

For the first time, the city is also staging an automotive carnival, teaming up with carmakers including Xiaomi, AITO and VOYAH to create new consumption experiences integrating culture, tourism and automobiles.

Another new addition is the Wuhan City Music New Showcase, which brings pop-up performances to metro stations, riverside urban balconies and other city landmarks, moving the stage from conventional venues into residents' everyday surroundings.

Meanwhile, Wuhan is offering Yangtze River fireworks shows, nighttime river cruises and autumn-themed activities across its districts, along with several new themed travel routes.

A total of 160 cultural and tourism businesses across the city are providing 173 promotional offers, including the "Heartbeat Wuhan Weekend Pass." The city will also unveil its top 10 autumn attractions, a digital check-in passport and culture-and-tourism blind boxes, offering visitors a range of discounts and other benefits.

The bureau will strengthen market supervision and enhance safety and emergency response measures to ensure a safe and orderly cultural and tourism market. Visitors from around the world are invited to experience Wuhan in its golden autumn.

For more information on Wuhan's culture and tourism, follow our official account, @VisitWuhan, on Meta and X.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Wuhan Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Wuhan Tour Wuhan Autumn consumption season Cultural and tourism activities

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