Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Etiqa Insurance launches Travel Pass rewards scheme for Singapore travellers

September 23, 2026 | 14:48
(0) user say
Insurer Etiqa Insurance Singapore introduced a tier-based rewards system connecting policy purchases with benefits including global mobile data packages, cashback allowances, and complimentary insurance coverage.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 September 2026 – Etiqa Insurance Singapore has launched Travel Pass, a first-of-its-kind travel insurance rewards experience that allows customers to earn rewards through their Tiq Travel Insurance purchases and unlock benefits across four membership levels. This initiative introduces a new way for customers to get more value from their travel insurance beyond individual trips.

Travel Pass

After accumulating S$100 in eligible premium spend, customers are rewarded with Bronze membership and can progress to Silver, Gold and Platinum as their spending increases. Benefits vary by tier and include global eSIM data, Etiqa Rewards Points multipliers, transport vouchers and partner privileges. Gold and Platinum members also receive complimentary Personal Accident and Lifestyle Protection, while Platinum members are eligible for No Claims Cashback.

Reward tiers at a glance:
Tier Unlock with Key perks
Bronze S$100 minimum spend 1GB free global eSIM · 1.5x Etiqa Rewards Points · Partner deals
Silver S$200 minimum spend 2GB free global eSIM · 1.8x Etiqa Rewards Points · Partner deals
Gold S$500 minimum spend 3GB free global eSIM · 2x Etiqa Rewards Points · S$10 transport vouchers · Partner deals · Free Personal Accident Plan
Platinum S$1,000 minimum spend 5GB free global eSIM · 2.5x Etiqa Rewards Points · S$60 transport vouchers · Partner deals · Free Personal Accident Plan · No Claims Cashback

Through these benefits, Etiqa Insurance Singapore is shifting travel insurance beyond traditional protection, creating a more holistic travel experience that delivers both peace of mind and practical value for today's travellers.

"Travel insurance should be more than a product customers purchase for a single trip. As people travel more frequently, protection needs to evolve and become a continuous part of how they travel with confidence. With Etiqa's Travel Pass, we reward customers each time they choose Tiq by Etiqa, creating greater value as they continue to protect their journeys with us," said Claudia Soh, Chief Executive Officer of Etiqa Insurance Singapore.

Tracking rewards through the Etiqa+ SG app

Travel Pass is available through the Etiqa+ SG mobile app, where customers can view their accumulated eligible spending, membership tier and available rewards. For Single Trip policies, the spending and rewards are reflected after the policy ends, subject to Travel Pass eligibility criteria.

Tiq Travel Insurance

Tiq Travel Insurance provides automatic claims payouts for eligible flight delays of three consecutive hours or more. Customers may also add optional benefits, including cover for sports equipment protection and pre-existing medical conditions.

From now until 28 December 2026, customers can enjoy 55% off Tiq Travel Insurance Single Trip plans and 30% off Annual Multi-Trip plans. Customers new to Etiqa will receive an additional S$30 discount, further enhancing the value and affordability of their travel protection.

To learn more about Travel Pass and Tiq Travel Insurance, please visit tiq.com.sg.

Terms and Conditions Apply
This policy is underwritten by Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd. (Company Reg. No. 201331905K), a member of Maybank Group. This content is for reference only and is not a contract of insurance. Full details of the policy terms and conditions can be found in the policy contract. Protected up to specified limits by SDIC.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Etiqa Insurance

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Etiqa Insurance Travel Pass Singapore travellers

Related Contents

Etiqa Insurance returns to NATAS Travel Fair 2026

Etiqa Insurance returns to NATAS Travel Fair 2026

Etiqa Insurance Singapore offers support amid Jetstar Asia closure

Etiqa Insurance Singapore offers support amid Jetstar Asia closure

Singapore Airlines first in world to pilot COVID-19 travel pass

Singapore Airlines first in world to pilot COVID-19 travel pass

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam secures $221 million in UN development programmes for 2027-2031

Vietnam secures $221 million in UN development programmes for 2027-2031

VIFC steps up focus on talent and green finance

VIFC steps up focus on talent and green finance

Fundiin and TNEX forge strategic partnership for personalised digital finance

Fundiin and TNEX forge strategic partnership for personalised digital finance

Robo.ai shareholders approve all proposed resolutions at extraordinary meeting

Robo.ai shareholders approve all proposed resolutions at extraordinary meeting

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020