Etiqa Insurance launches Travel Pass rewards scheme for Singapore travellers

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 September 2026 – Etiqa Insurance Singapore has launched Travel Pass, a first-of-its-kind travel insurance rewards experience that allows customers to earn rewards through their Tiq Travel Insurance purchases and unlock benefits across four membership levels. This initiative introduces a new way for customers to get more value from their travel insurance beyond individual trips.

Tier Unlock with Key perks Bronze S$100 minimum spend 1GB free global eSIM · 1.5x Etiqa Rewards Points · Partner deals Silver S$200 minimum spend 2GB free global eSIM · 1.8x Etiqa Rewards Points · Partner deals Gold S$500 minimum spend 3GB free global eSIM · 2x Etiqa Rewards Points · S$10 transport vouchers · Partner deals · Free Personal Accident Plan Platinum S$1,000 minimum spend 5GB free global eSIM · 2.5x Etiqa Rewards Points · S$60 transport vouchers · Partner deals · Free Personal Accident Plan · No Claims Cashback

After accumulating S$100 in eligible premium spend, customers are rewarded with Bronze membership and can progress to Silver, Gold and Platinum as their spending increases. Benefits vary by tier and include global eSIM data, Etiqa Rewards Points multipliers, transport vouchers and partner privileges. Gold and Platinum members also receive complimentary Personal Accident and Lifestyle Protection, while Platinum members are eligible for No Claims Cashback.Reward tiers at a glance:Through these benefits, Etiqa Insurance Singapore is shifting travel insurance beyond traditional protection, creating a more holistic travel experience that delivers both peace of mind and practical value for today's travellers."Travel insurance should be more than a product customers purchase for a single trip. As people travel more frequently, protection needs to evolve and become a continuous part of how they travel with confidence. With Etiqa's Travel Pass, we reward customers each time they choose Tiq by Etiqa, creating greater value as they continue to protect their journeys with us," said Claudia Soh, Chief Executive Officer of Etiqa Insurance Singapore.Travel Pass is available through the Etiqa+ SG mobile app, where customers can view their accumulated eligible spending, membership tier and available rewards. For Single Trip policies, the spending and rewards are reflected after the policy ends, subject to Travel Pass eligibility criteria.Tiq Travel Insurance provides automatic claims payouts for eligible flight delays of three consecutive hours or more. Customers may also add optional benefits, including cover for sports equipment protection and pre-existing medical conditions.From now until 28 December 2026, customers can enjoy 55% off Tiq Travel Insurance Single Trip plans and 30% off Annual Multi-Trip plans. Customers new to Etiqa will receive an additional S$30 discount, further enhancing the value and affordability of their travel protection.To learn more about Travel Pass and Tiq Travel Insurance, please visit tiq.com.sg.

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