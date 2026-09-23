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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Frasers Hospitality introduces luxury Fraser Suites Reserve brand in Bangkok

September 23, 2026 | 14:18
(0) user say
Real estate operator Frasers Hospitality announced its luxury serviced residence brand, scheduling the initial property opening at the One Bangkok development complex for December 2026.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 September 2026 – Frasers Hospitality, a business unit of Frasers Property, today announced Fraser Suites Reserve, a new luxury serviced living brand created for discerning global travellers seeking the privacy, ease and familiarity of home while away, complemented by the service and standards of luxury hospitality.

The Level 36 lobby at Fraser Suites Reserve Bangkok. (Rendering)
The Level 36 lobby at Fraser Suites Reserve Bangkok. (Rendering)

Building on Frasers Hospitality's longstanding expertise and established track record in extended stays, Fraser Suites Reserve addresses a distinct segment at the luxury end of the market. Its introduction further sharpens the company's portfolio of clearly differentiated brands.

"Fraser Suites Reserve represents the next strategic step in strengthening our portfolio," said Eu Chin Fen, Chief Executive Officer, Frasers Hospitality. "It draws on our experience in long stays, while responding to the evolving expectations of an increasingly sophisticated segment of travellers accustomed to the world's finest hospitality."

Time for what matters

Fraser Suites Reserve is anchored in the belief that time is the ultimate luxury for today's global professionals. Each property brings together refined design, intuitive service, curated wellness and lifestyle experiences intended to make life away from home easier, leaving guests free to focus on what matters most, whether their work, wellbeing, relationships or personal pursuits.

Designed as private sanctuaries within the city, its rooms are designed to offer privacy and calm. Many feature integrated kitchenettes, allowing guests to maintain familiar routines of home while away, an independence that becomes particularly valuable during longer stays. The experience is complemented by the discreet yet highly personalised service of luxury hospitality.

A guest room at Fraser Suites Reserve Bangkok, with views across the Bangkok skyline. (Rendering)
A guest room at Fraser Suites Reserve Bangkok, with views across the Bangkok skyline. (Rendering)

Beyond the rooms, guests can enjoy distinctive dining concepts, wellness and leisure experiences on property, as well as Club Frasers, a private lounge designed for conversation, connection and curated experiences.

"For guests accustomed to the highest standards, luxury service gives the assurance that every detail has been carefully thought through and every need understood," said Chew Hang Song, Chief Operating Officer, Frasers Hospitality. "With Fraser Suites Reserve, this means providing an experience that feels immediately familiar and deeply human, supported by service that is warm and intuitive, yet respectful of their privacy."

Wellbeing, made part of everyday

Holistic wellbeing is integrated into the Fraser Suites Reserve experience. At Fraser Suites Reserve Bangkok, the House of Rejuvenation will offer a dedicated environment for recovery and renewal, pairing therapist-led treatments with advanced wellness facilities such as thermal pools, cold plunges, compression therapy, dry flotation and red-light therapy.

Guests will also have access to The Wellness Edit, Frasers Hospitality's proprietary global wellness programme. Through simple, repeatable everyday rituals that can be incorporated naturally into a guest's stay, the programme is designed to integrate wellbeing with simple gestures, making wellbeing easier to sustain even amid demanding schedules and frequent travel.

Global debut at One Bangkok

Fraser Suites Reserve Bangkok, the brand's first property, will begin welcoming guests in December 2026 as part of a phased opening. Its grand opening is planned for March 2027 when the complete range of facilities and experiences will be available.

The 255-room property will occupy the top ten floors of a 45-storey premium office and retail tower at One Bangkok, located right in the heart of Bangkok at the intersection of Rama IV Road and Wireless Road, with panoramic views of the Bangkok skyline and Chao Phraya River with easy access to Bangkok's dining, entertainment and cultural attractions. Further details to be announced in the coming months.

Find out more about Fraser Suites Reserve at frasershospitality.com/en/our-brands/fraser-suites-reserve/

For more information, please visit www.frasershospitality.com.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Frasers Hospitality

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
frasers hospitality Fraser Suites Reserve bangkok

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