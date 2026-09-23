22nd MIHAS halal trade exhibition opens at MITEC Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 September 2026 – The 22nd Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) will open at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur on 23 September 2026. Over four days, the event is expected to welcome 50,000 visitors from 45 countries and bring together 1,700 companies across 2,000 booths. Hosted by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) and organised by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), MIHAS 2026 is targeting RM5 billion in total sales value across the exhibition and business matching programme.



Trade visitors and members of the public are encouraged to register through the MIHAS website. Registration also provides access to the new MIHAS AI system, which is designed to help participants plan and navigate their visit.



MATRADE Chief Executive Officer, Dato' Indera Abu Bakar Yusof said, "With MIHAS 2026 expected to welcome 50,000 visitors, the AI system will provide every registered participant with a dedicated AI agent and personalised support to discover businesses, engage with exhibitors and build relevant connections.We believe this approach will enhance the MIHAS experience and support our efforts to achieve RM5 billion in sales value this year."



The AI system positions MIHAS 2026 among Malaysia's leading technology-enabled trade exhibitions. It is designed to help businesses identify relevant opportunities, connect with suitable partners and engage more effectively across the global Halal ecosystem. The platform brings together business matching, multilingual support, exhibition navigation, meeting management and post-event engagement. These capabilities will provide participants with a more connected trade-show experience before, during and after MIHAS 2026.



MIHAS 2026 will feature six core components:

Showcase: The exhibition will serve as a commercial hub for the global Halal economy, connecting international suppliers, trade buyers and industry leaders. Its sector clusters include food and beverages, Halal ingredients, cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceuticals, modest fashion, Halal logistics and Islamic finance, providing businesses with opportunities to introduce products and expand into new markets.

International Sourcing Programme (INSP): MIHAS' flagship business-matching programme is expected to facilitate 4,000 meetings between 450 international buyers, including 50 premium buyers, with around 600 Malaysian exporters. The programme is expected to contribute significantly to MIHAS 2026's overall trade target.

Knowledge Hub: Established in 2021, the MIHAS Knowledge Hub serves as a strategic platform equipping Malaysian exporters, particularly micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), with vital trade intelligence to navigate the global marketplace. Operates as a year-round resource leveraging AI-driven content and digital programming via the MIHAS Portal, YouTube, and the MADANI Digital Trade Platform (MDTP) to deliver continuous market insights beyond the four-day exhibition. Its flagship Power Talk 2026, themed "The Next Wave of the Halal Trade" , features leaders from DHL Malaysia, UOB Malaysia, and Farm Fresh Berhad sharing actionable strategies on supply chain resilience and international competitiveness amid global trade uncertainties. Additionally, the platform delivers continuous learning through its Prelude and Meet the Experts webinars, alongside new dedicated spaces like the WiEX Forum and MIHAS Corner (formerly Pocket Talks) focused on emerging trends, market-entry strategies, and global expansion.

, features leaders from DHL Malaysia, UOB Malaysia, and Farm Fresh Berhad sharing actionable strategies on supply chain resilience and international competitiveness amid global trade uncertainties. Additionally, the platform delivers continuous learning through its and webinars, alongside new dedicated spaces like the WiEX Forum and MIHAS Corner (formerly Pocket Talks) focused on emerging trends, market-entry strategies, and global expansion. Women in Export (WiEX): Formerly a standalone forum, WiEX has expanded into a dedicated pavilion featuring 80 booths inspired by women entrepreneurs in the Halal industry, comprising 60 Malaysian and 20 international exhibitors. The programme will also recognise women-led businesses through a special awards ceremony, alongside a fireside chat with the founder of NOIR and a panel session with industry leaders. NOIR is also the sponsor of the WiEX Pavilion.

MIHAS Awards: The MIHAS Awards are a signature programme that recognises exceptional companies shaping the future of the global halal industry through excellence, innovation, sustainability, and digital transformation. Presented across three core categories: the Excellence Awards; the Innovation, Sustainability and Digitalisation Awards; and for the first time, the Women in Export Awards, the programme promotes greater inclusivity by spotlighting outstanding women-led businesses and their contributions to the growth and internationalisation of the halal economy.

Hosted Buyer Programme: The programme will connect international MIHAS exhibitors with Malaysian importers, distributors and retailers, helping them enter the Malaysian market and use Malaysia as a hub for regional expansion.

Other attractions include daily runway presentations showcasing modest-fashion trends and live culinary demonstrations at the MIHAS Kitchen. Notably, the MIHAS Kitchen has expanded to two floors and will host live cooking sessions by 32 top chefs, a significant increase from 15 last year, across four days.



MIHAS 2026 kicks off on 23 September 2026 and will run until 26 September 2026. Register as a visitor through the MIHAS 2026 website at https://register.mihas.com.my/visitor/register and start planning your MIHAS 2026 agenda today!

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