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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Clear Robotics deploys electric vessel to clean Singapore's Pandan River

September 23, 2026 | 14:35
(0) user say
Environmental technology firm Clear Robotics partnered with ReSustainability to deploy an electric cleaning vessel along the Pandan River, replacing manual waste removal with remote automated operations.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 September 2026 - Addressing maritime labor shortages and decarbonization demands, environmental leader ReSustainability has partnered with Singapore's homegrown startup Clear Robotics to deploy a 100% electric, semi-autonomous vessel on the Pandan River. This daily commercial operation proves zero-emission tech can solve manpower bottlenecks while improving worker safety.

The Pandan River Project: Safer, Smarter Operations

The Clearbot Class 2 replaces diesel workboats to intercept floating debris autonomously before reaching open waters. By reducing a four-person crew to a single operator stationed safely on a dock, ReSustainability and Clearbot optimize workforce efficiency while AI post-processing classifies collected trash for automated ESG reporting.

"The autonomous vessel enhances workplace safety by reducing exposure to operational risks, while equipping our workforce with opportunities to take on technology-enabled roles. This allows us to deliver smarter, cleaner and more sustainable waterway management." — Re Sustainability.

"Clear Robotics exemplifies how homegrown startups can transition from innovation hubs into commercial deployment, driving the maritime industry's shift toward decarbonization and smart port operations," said Joshua Foong, Acting Head, PIER71™.

Addressing the region's labor crunch and climate goals requires actionable deep-tech. Beyond automation, generating automated, real-time data on collected waste provides asset owners with the ESG transparency needed for modern environmental governance. This is what Clear Robotics is doing today with each deployment.

A Global Fleet for Diverse Marine Challenges

"The future of marine management is about replacing fuel-heavy, single-purpose boats with a versatile fleet of zero-emission assets tailored to any challenge," said Utkarsh Goel, Founder & CTO of Clear Robotics. "Whether it's waste recovery, water quality surveys, or weed clearing, we offer a proven commercial platform that solves the labor shortage, protects workers, and eliminates carbon emissions."

Backed by SGInnovate and other strategic investors, Clear Robotics provides a plug-and-play "Robots-as-a-Service" (RaaS) model. Request a site assessment at www.clearbot.org.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Clear Robotics

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TagTag:
Clear Robotics Pandan River Electric cleaning vessel

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