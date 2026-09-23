Clear Robotics deploys electric vessel to clean Singapore's Pandan River

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 September 2026 - Addressing maritime labor shortages and decarbonization demands, environmental leader ReSustainability has partnered with Singapore's homegrown startup Clear Robotics to deploy a 100% electric, semi-autonomous vessel on the Pandan River. This daily commercial operation proves zero-emission tech can solve manpower bottlenecks while improving worker safety.

The Clearbot Class 2 replaces diesel workboats to intercept floating debris autonomously before reaching open waters. By reducing a four-person crew to a single operator stationed safely on a dock, ReSustainability and Clearbot optimize workforce efficiency while AI post-processing classifies collected trash for automated ESG reporting.said Joshua Foong, Acting Head, PIER71™.said Utkarsh Goel, Founder & CTO of Clear Robotics.Backed by SGInnovate and other strategic investors, Clear Robotics provides a plug-and-play "Robots-as-a-Service" (RaaS) model. Request a site assessment at www.clearbot.org.

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