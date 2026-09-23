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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hong Kong releases First Five-Year Plan covering 2026 to 2030 period

September 23, 2026 | 10:19
(0) user say
Chief Executive John Lee introduced structural development strategies under Hong Kong's First Five-Year Plan, detailing policy initiatives to deepen Greater Bay Area integration and advance local green transition.
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 September 2026 – Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee announced the First Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) (2026-2030) and his fifth Policy Address on September 16, rolling out measures to further sharpen Hong Kong's edge amid global competition, consolidate development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) and promote green transformation.

Initiatives aim to support high-quality development of the GBA, align rules and mechanisms within the region, and promote cross-boundary collaboration.

"The HKSAR Government will continue its efforts in fostering synergistic development of the GBA," said Mr Lee. "We will strengthen co‑operation in technological innovation, promote 'hard connectivity' in infrastructure, foster 'soft connectivity' by deepening the alignment of rules and mechanisms, and achieve 'connectivity of hearts' among residents of the three places."

The HKSAR Government will continue to actively participate in the development of the various major co-operation platforms, including Qianhai of Shenzhen, Nansha of Guangzhou, Hengqin of Zhuhai and the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Co-operation Zone, to promote mutual benefits.

In terms of "hard connectivity" the HKSAR Government will support Nansha in its role as a high‑standard gateway for opening up, including encouraging the trade to participate in Nansha's infrastructure development.

"To promote the co‑ordinated development of rail transit in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, we are pressing ahead with the Northern Link Project and the Hong Kong‑Shenzhen Western Rail Link (Hung Shui Kiu‑Qianhai), with target commissioning in 2034 and 2035 respectively, to fully connect the rail transit networks of Hong Kong and Shenzhen," Mr Lee said.

Regarding "soft connectivity", Mr Lee said the HKSAR Government will set up a Task Force to explore ways to advance the alignment of rules and mechanisms within the GBA.

To achieve "Connectivity of Hearts" among residents across the GBA, Hong Kong will strengthen co-operation between its higher education institutions and those in other GBA cities by establishing cross‑disciplinary partnerships, facilitating scientific research, knowledge transfer, and commercialisation, with a view to promoting high‑level research.

Hong Kong's Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs, Janice Tse, noted that the First Five-Year Plan clearly states that Hong Kong will participate in the development of the GBA into an international first‑class bay area and a world‑class city cluster with global influence.

"Hong Kong will forge closer alignment and synergy with the nine GBA cities in Guangdong Province and Macao, making full use of our respective advantages to jointly promote the high-quality development of the GBA," Miss Tse said.

To foster financial development in the GBA, Hong Kong will continue to capitalise on institutional innovation, financial infrastructure upgrading and enhanced regulatory alignment to encourage the orderly flow of financial elements among GBA cities.

The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited's Core Climate, in collaboration with the Guangzhou Power Exchange Centre, is working towards the pilot trading of national renewable‑energy, green electricity certificates in Hong Kong in 2026.

"On connecting the Chinese Mainland and the world, the HKSAR Government will continue to support green technology development through the HK$400 million (aboutUS$51 million) Green Tech Fund, leveraging Hong Kong's function as a springboard for green technology and assisting national green technologies and products in going global," said Hong Kong'sSecretary for Environment and Ecology, Tse Chin-wan. "On the development of hydrogen energy, we have participated in drafting national hydrogen energy standards with a view to helping these standards align with international practice."

To meet the country's "dual carbon" targets and fulfil Hong Kong's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality before 2050, the HKSAR Government steered the establishment of a production base for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in Dongguan, leveraging the leading position of Hong Kong enterprises in the international SAF industry.

"By combining technology strengths with industrial foundation, Hong Kong and Guangdong will jointly develop a globally influential green industry," Mr Lee said.

The HKSAR Government will take forward the construction of an SAF blending facility in Hong Kong to build an end‑to‑end SAF value chain and reduce logistics costs to make SAF prices more competitive. The target is to achieve an SAF consumption ratio of 1% to 3% for flights departing from Hong Kong International Airport in 2030.

Hong Kong's Five-Year Plan promotes the integrated development of culture, sports, and tourism, to develop the GBA into a cultured bay area.

Under the strategic framework of the Agreement on Strengthening of Sports Cooperation and Promotion of Integrated Development, Hong Kong will deepen co-operation, and strive to co‑organise important regional and international single‑sport events. It will also strengthen cultural exchanges, pass on Cantonese opera and the characteristics of Lingnan culture, and promote the sales and cross‑boundary exhibition of Hong Kong publications.

https://www.brandhk.gov.hk/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Information Services Department, Hong Kong SAR Government

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TagTag:
hong kong First Five-Year Plan green transition

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