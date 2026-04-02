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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Second auction for .vn domain names to be held in June

April 02, 2026 | 17:07
(0) user say
Vietnam will hold a second auction for second-level .vn domain names in June to efficiently tap national Internet resources.

According to Vietnam Internet Network Information Centre (VNNIC), the second auction round will offer many valuable domain names out of a total of over 1,000 potential domain names which is expected to draw the attention of the community and businesses.

VNNIC stated that organising the auctions at reasonable intervals provides participants with a convenient experience, increasing their chances of winning and enabling early and effective domain name exploitation.

Second auction for .vn domain names to be held in June
Photo: The Ministry of Science and Technology

On March 27, the Ministry of Science and Technology issued Decision 1924/QD-BKHCN approving the results of the first auction round held from March 18-20, noting that 37 out of 50 second-level domain names were successfully auctioned, achieving a success rate of 74 per cent.

The auctions were conducted publicly and transparently, with a high level of competition, with some domain names receiving up to 85 bids.

In the first round, 50 domain names were categorised into different segments to match needs, including three main groups: those related to large brands (e.g., mb.vn); those related to industries or sectors (e.g., ot.vn related to the automotive industry, or ex.vn related to import and export); and those reflecting social trends.

As ruled, after two rounds of auctions, if there are still domain names that have not been successfully bid on, they will be freely allocated, and no further auctions will be held.

Domain name auctions not only help efficiently allocate scarce Internet resources, but also position “.vn” as a strategic digital asset in digital transformation. Owning a short, easy-to-remember domain name helps businesses enhance their brand, expand their market, and increase their reach to domestic and international customers.

To finalise ownership, organisations and individuals who won the first auction must fulfill their financial obligations before April 11, 2026, and register the domain name with the registrar within six months. Failure to do so within the deadline will result in the cancellation of the auction results, and the domain name will be returned to the auction list.

Internet grows to 339.8 million domain names in second quarter Internet grows to 339.8 million domain names in second quarter

VeriSign, Inc., a global leader in domain names and internet security, announced that the second quarter of 2018 closed with approximately 339.8 million domain name registrations across all top-level domains (TLDs), an increase of approximately 6 million domain name registrations, or 1.8 per cent, compared to the first quarter of 2018. Domain name registrations have grown by approximately 7.9 million, or 2.4 per cent, year-on-year.
Vietnam to auction two-character domain names for first time in 2026 Vietnam to auction two-character domain names for first time in 2026

The Vietnam Internet Centre will organise the first-ever public auction of two-character national ".vn" domain names in 2026.

By Bich Thuy

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