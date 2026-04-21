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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

200 firms from 17 countries to join Mining and Construction Vietnam 2026

April 21, 2026 | 16:58
(0) user say
Mining and Construction Vietnam 2026 is taking place from April 21-23 at the Vietnam Exposition Center in Hanoi, bringing together businesses, experts, and organisations from the mining and construction sectors across Vietnam and the wider region.
200 firms from 17 countries to join Mining and Construction Vietnam 2026

Organised on a large scale, the exhibition reflects Vietnam’s growing role in global supply chains and the development of its mining and construction industries.

The event will span more than 15,000 square metres, featuring nearly 200 companies from 17 countries and territories, along with six international pavilions representing the Czech Republic, Malaysia, India, China, the Netherlands, and others.

The exhibition will showcase a broad ecosystem of technologies and solutions across key areas, including advanced mining equipment and mineral processing technologies, sustainable and energy-efficient infrastructure solutions, and automation and digital transformation in management and operations. These innovations are expected to help businesses enhance productivity, reduce costs, and meet increasingly stringent sustainability standards.

Wong Chiang Tat, general director of Informa Markets Vietnam, the organiser of the exhibition, said that over the three-day event, exhibitors will present the latest innovations ranging from high-efficiency smart mining technologies and advanced mineral processing to green construction and emission reduction solutions.

“This participation not only highlights the global challenges facing the industry, but also reflects a growing trend of collaboration and technology adoption, driving Vietnam’s mining and construction sectors towards greater efficiency, sustainability, and competitiveness,” he said.

He added that the industries are entering a new phase, with digitalisation, automation, and sustainable development reshaping operations, while international cooperation continues to unlock new opportunities for investment and innovation.

200 firms from 17 countries to join Mining and Construction Vietnam 2026

Meanwhile, Phan Xuan Thuy, deputy general director of Vinacomin, noted that the exhibition offers a valuable opportunity for the group to access emerging technology trends, particularly in mine automation, centralised monitoring and control, artificial intelligence, industrial Internet of Things, modern mining equipment, and environmental solutions.

He added that the event also provides a platform for Vinacomin to showcase its capabilities and development orientation to both domestic and international business communities.

“The event will open up practical cooperation opportunities with partners and organisations at home and abroad, contributing to improved operational efficiency and the advancement of Vietnam’s mining industry in a modern and sustainable direction,” Thuy said.

Alongside the exhibition, a series of seminars and specialised activities will be held throughout the three days, covering topics such as international cooperation for sustainable mining, digital transformation in the mining sector, environmental management across the mining lifecycle, and green development and emissions reduction in construction.

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By Thai An

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TagTag:
mining construction Mining and Construction

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