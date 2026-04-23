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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam and South Korea cooperate on water security

April 23, 2026 | 17:05
(0) user say
Vietnam's Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung and South Korea's Minister of Climate, Energy and Environment Kim Sungwhan on April 21 signed an MoU on water security.
Vietnam and South Korea cooperate on water security
Vietnam and South Korea promote cooperation in water security

The MoU was signed at the 17th Vietnam - Korea Environment Ministers’ Meeting. The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation on equality, mutual benefit, and mutual respect, focusing on modern water resource management.

The focus is on strengthening integrated water resource management to mitigate and adapt to climate change; strengthening water resource monitoring, including operating water resource databases to support data collection, analysis, and information and data sharing; and enhancing capacity in water resource regulation and allocation for effective management, use, and protection of resources.

Key areas include restoring and sustainably managing degraded, depleted, and polluted rivers and freshwater ecosystems; encouraging the water-energy linkage as a circular system to enhance resource efficiency and sustainability; and encouraging carbon neutrality and renewable energy in the water resources sector.

In addition, the two countries will cooperate to encourage the modernisation and professionalisation of water resource governance based on digital technology, including the application of technologies such as the Internet of Things , big data, Digital Twin, AI, and water resource accounting systems to enhance efficiency, transparency, and data-driven decision-making, and strengthening cooperation frameworks to ensure water security and transboundary water resource management.

The cooperation will be diversified, including professional exchanges, joint research projects, pilot initiatives, workshops, training, study tours, and policy dialogues. Simultaneously, the two countries will collaborate on developing specific action plans, implementing water-saving models, developing environmental friendly smart cities, and improving the national water resource data system.

A joint working group to coordinate cooperation was also established, with a rotating meeting mechanism between the two countries. The focal point on the Vietnamese side is the Department of Water Resources Management, while on the Korean side it is the Water Use Policy Bureau.

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By Nguyen Kim

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Vietnam South Korea water security collaboration

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