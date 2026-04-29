Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Singapore's Five Footway Festival returns to Chinatown

April 29, 2026 | 15:23
(0) user say
The annual cultural programming resumed featuring street entertainment and heritage activities across the historic district.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 April 2026 - Australian travellers looking for a short-haul cultural escape to Singapore this May can experience the Five-Footway Festival, which is taking place from 2–10 May 2026 in Chinatown Singapore Smith Street.

Five-Footway Festival

Organised by the Chinatown Business Association, the Festival celebrates the theme "Our Living Heritage," transforming Chinatown Singapore's iconic five-footways into vibrant spaces of culture, storytelling and community.

Festival Highlights:

Visitors can look forward to a lively line-up of cultural programming, including:
  • Live stage performances by established groups such as Chin Woo, presenting traditional lion dances; Tian Eng, known for their captivating face-changing acts; and Choy's Brothers, delivering an action-packed musical performance.
  • Visitors can also participate in ticketed cultural including paper folding, tea appreciation, opera appreciation and a hands-on traditional wife-cake baking experience.
  • Cultural experiences such as Beijing Opera makeup experience, where participants can learn about the intricate artistry behind this traditional art form
  • Community storytelling, where artisans and elders share personal histories across generations
  • Game booths featuring traditional childhood games such as pick-up sticks, five stones and glass marbles
More than a festival, the event brings to life the historical significance of five-footways as communal spaces—offering visitors a deeper understanding of Singapore's multicultural roots while engaging directly with its living traditions.

For Australians planning a May escape, the Five-Footway Festival presents a timely opportunity to experience Singapore beyond its skyline—through culture that is not just preserved, but actively lived.

Set against the backdrop of conserved shophouses, Chinatown Singapore offers a compelling mix of old and new—just minutes from the city centre and key lifestyle attractions. The Festival site is walking distance from Chinatown MRT and Maxwell MRT.

With frequent direct flights from major Australian cities, Singapore remains an easy and appealing destination for a cultural getaway or long weekend escape.

More details of the Five Footway Festival can be found on fivefootway.chinatown.sg.

https://fivefootway.chinatown.sg/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Chinatown Business Association

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Five Footway Festival Chinatown

Related Contents

Exploring Buenos Aires' Chinatown and its diverse visitors

Exploring Buenos Aires' Chinatown and its diverse visitors

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Easyhome opens first flagship store in Kuala Lumpur

Easyhome opens first flagship store in Kuala Lumpur

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Easyhome opens first flagship store in Kuala Lumpur

Easyhome opens first flagship store in Kuala Lumpur

Singapore's Five Footway Festival returns to Chinatown

Singapore's Five Footway Festival returns to Chinatown

GE Jun announces global office initiative in Hangzhou

GE Jun announces global office initiative in Hangzhou

Cyberport and Thailand Science Park form technology partnership

Cyberport and Thailand Science Park form technology partnership

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020