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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

500 suppliers and 12,000 buyers explore sourcing opportunities in Vietnam

April 22, 2026 | 19:22
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Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam 2026 brings together more than 500 verified suppliers and 12,000 buyers to explore sourcing opportunities in Vietnam and across the region.
500 suppliers and 12,000 buyers explore sourcing opportunities in Vietnam

Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam 2026 is taking place from April 22 to 24 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre, Tan My ward, Ho Chi Minh City. It features 700 booths and showcases over 40,000 export-ready products across four key sectors, including fashion and accessories, home and gifts, electronics and home appliances, as well as printing and packaging.

Bringing together suppliers from Vietnam and across Asia – including China, South Korea, India, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia as well as other ASEAN countries – the fair offers a diverse sourcing ecosystem that meets the evolving needs of global buyers.

With the participation of both domestic manufacturers and foreign-invested enterprises in Vietnam, buyers can easily access large-scale production capabilities, enabling shorter lead times and more efficient supply chain performance.

In addition, this year's exhibition also expands its sourcing scope through a curated mix of regional and international pavilions. The VINASME pavilion showcases a range of products from Vietnamese small and medium-sized enterprises including kitchenware, home decor, eco-friendly materials, and fashion. Meanwhile, the ecommerce pavilion brings together solution providers offering technology tools, cross-border platforms, and consulting services to support businesses in growing and optimising their online operations.

Positioned as an international sourcing platform, the fair is expected to welcome over 12,000 buyers from more than 120 countries and regions, spanning ASEAN, the US, Europe, and Asia–Pacific. From global retailers and importers to ecommerce sellers and sourcing professionals, buyers are increasingly turning to Vietnam not only for competitive products, but for integrated, future-ready supply chain solutions.

James Liu, CEO of Global Sources said, "Vietnam today is rapidly emerging as one of the most dynamic and reliable sourcing destinations in ASEAN. With strong manufacturing capabilities and increasing global integration, it has become a strategic location within the Global Sources ecosystem."

Echoing this, Chris Wiggins, CEO of Body Graffiti LLC said, "Vietnam is an increasingly attractive sourcing destination, offering a diverse range of products and highly creative manufacturers. It is truly a strategic partner that enables us to discover new ideas and sustainable supply solutions."

US discount store to buy from Vietnam US discount store to buy from Vietnam

Big Lots (NYSE: BIG), the American discount retail chain, announced on April 1 that it has opened international buying offices in Ho Chi Minh City and Shanghai to enhance the company's competitiveness in sourcing products.
Vietnam emerging as potential sourcing destination Vietnam emerging as potential sourcing destination

More than 400 local and foreign exhibitors are participating in the Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam 2025, indicating the potential of Vietnam as a sourcing destination.
GEVA showcases sustainable agricultural products at Vietnam International Sourcing Expo GEVA showcases sustainable agricultural products at Vietnam International Sourcing Expo

The GEVA project showcased sustainable agricultural products and took proactive steps to expand international business connections at the Vietnam International Sourcing Expo 2025.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Sourcing opportunities International pavilions Sustainable supply solutions Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam 2026

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