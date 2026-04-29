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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

‘Blue ocean’ an opportunity or a trap for sellers in 2026?

April 29, 2026 | 18:32
(0) user say
In the 2026 e-commerce landscape, the term ‘blue ocean’ no longer refers to mass-market price wars, but to platforms that command high customer loyalty.

Becoming an early seller on emerging platforms is not just a test, but a strategic move to capture a ‘blue ocean’ before competitors fully recognise the opportunity.

In 2026, Vietnam’s e-commerce landscape is no longer dominated solely by major players. Instead, the market is witnessing the rise of platforms that are smarter, safer, and more personalised.

In this context, joining emerging platforms offers undeniable exclusive advantages.

New e-commerce platforms: ‘Blue ocean’ opportunity or a risk trap for sellers in 2026? (PR)

The primary leverage lies in an ‘absolute priority’ algorithm, where new marketplaces proactively boost visibility for pioneer sellers to build their ecosystem, granting you a central presence without the need for massive keyword bidding budgets.

Simultaneously, ‘dream-tier’ operational costs – featuring preferential commission rates and comprehensive shipping subsidies – present a golden opportunity to optimise profit margins, which are otherwise being eroded by escalating fee pressures on legacy platforms.

Most notably, the distinct value comes from a direct connection with category management teams rather than impersonal automated responses, ensuring that a seller’s voice carries genuine weight in shaping the platform’s core features and policies.

However, not every emerging platform is a guaranteed ‘gold mine’ for businesses. Sellers must remain vigilant against latent risks, primarily the disconnect between technological quality and actual traffic volume.

Without robust marketing solutions to drive user engagement, a storefront can easily become ‘commercially invisible’, losing the opportunity to reach customers despite the platform's superior technical features.

New e-commerce platforms: ‘Blue ocean’ opportunity or a risk trap for sellers in 2026? (PR)

Furthermore, operational stability is a critical factor; vulnerabilities such as payment glitches, delayed order processing, or fragmented logistics systems can directly tarnish a shop's reputation.

Most notably, as Vietnam’s personal data protection regulations reach a peak of stringency in 2026, legal compliance and cybersecurity have shifted from being optional to mandatory.

Should an e-commerce platform lack a fortified security infrastructure, sellers risk facing vicarious liability – both legally and reputationally – in the event of a severe data breach.

MuaMau: A strategic ecosystem

MuaMau provides a comprehensive solution for sustainable operations. More than just a marketplace, it sets new standards that help sellers optimise resources and scale their business systematically:

Flexible operating model: Through the MuaMau platform, businesses can choose between a fully managed system to maximise efficiency or a semi-managed model, allowing sellers to maintain control over product quality while reducing operational pressure, minimising manual processes, and saving on labour costs.

Guaranteed traffic support: MuaMau ensures stable traffic, helping sellers eliminate concerns about sales performance in the early stages so they can focus entirely on product quality.

New e-commerce platforms: ‘Blue ocean’ opportunity or a risk trap for sellers in 2026? (PR)

Built-in marketing leverage: The platform integrates tools for connecting with KOLs and running seasonal promotional campaigns, allowing brands to scale effectively without heavy investment in external marketing teams.

New e-commerce platforms are becoming an ‘escape route’ for sellers overwhelmed by rising costs and intense competition. While risks still exist, with a clear mindset and technological agility, this presents a strong opportunity to establish your presence and lead in a new market landscape.

E-commerce platforms to pay taxes on behalf of sellers E-commerce platforms to pay taxes on behalf of sellers

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has proposed that all VAT and personal income tax of sellers on e-commerce platforms are deducted as soon as the order is successfully confirmed and paid for.
Legal reins evolved in e-commerce Legal reins evolved in e-commerce

In the context of Vietnam’s e-commerce market entering a new phase of development, tightening legal regulations are placing increasing demands for compliance on all stakeholders.
E-commerce platforms and social networks face stricter responsibilities under draft law E-commerce platforms and social networks face stricter responsibilities under draft law

The government has submitted a draft law on e-commerce to require identity verification of livestream sellers and affiliate marketers through the national digital ID system, aimed to enhance transparency and protect consumers.

By Huyen Thuy

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TagTag:
eCommerce platforms Blue ocean opportunity Exclusive advantages Emerging platforms Absolute priority algorithm Operational stability Data protection regulations

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