Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SABECO earns top 10 spot in Corporate Sustainability Index

December 08, 2025 | 09:00
(0) user say
SABECO has secured a place among Vietnam’s Top 10 Sustainable Companies for 2025 on the Corporate Sustainability Index, underscoring its leadership in green growth and responsible manufacturing.
SABECO earns top 10 spot in Corporate Sustainability Index

The recognition was announced at the Sustainable Companies in Vietnam ceremony on December 5, organised by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), and the Vietnam Business Council for Sustainable Development, honouring enterprises demonstrating strong environmental, social and governance performance nationwide.

Launched in 2016 by the VCCI, the Corporate Sustainability Index (CSI) has become an important benchmark for assessing sustainable business practices in Vietnam. Built on 145 economic, environmental, social and governance criteria, the index evaluates performance over a three-year period, including governance quality, risk management, supply-chain transparency, resource efficiency, emission control and employee welfare. SABECO’s placement in the CSI Top 100 in 2023 and 2024, and its advancement into the Top 10 in 2025, reflects its sustained commitment to high standards of corporate governance and sustainable development.

SABECO views the green transition as a strategic advantage rather than a cost, and has made measurable progress in embedding its green production model across the supply chain. Renewable energy now accounts for 40.54 per cent of total production, driven by investments in rooftop solar and biomass boilers, while greenhouse gas emissions have been reduced by 9.3 per cent.

The company maintains fully recyclable or reusable primary packaging and achieves a 75–80 per cent recovery rate for glass bottles, strengthening its circular production efforts. Water-use intensity has also fallen by 7.3 per cent, underscoring SABECO’s commitment to responsible resource management amid growing climate-related pressures.

SABECO earns top 10 spot in Corporate Sustainability Index

SABECO’s sustainability strategy is closely aligned with its social responsibility agenda, aimed at improving livelihoods across Vietnam. Through targeted community activities, the company has made tangible contributions in many localities. Its Lighting Up Rural Roads initiative has delivered more than 109 km of solar-powered street lighting, enhancing safety and quality of life in rural areas.

The Empowering Sports scheme continues to expand access to healthy recreational spaces, while social welfare offerings have provided timely assistance to thousands of disadvantaged households during Lunar New Year and following natural disasters. SABECO has also promoted responsible consumption through nationwide awareness campaigns.

As SABECO received this recognition, deputy general director Alan Koo highlighted the pride and motivation it has brought to the company, particularly in its milestone 150th anniversary year. He stressed that compliance with environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards is not an end point, but a process of continuous improvement, reaffirming SABECO’s commitment to serving as a pioneering force in the manufacturing sector.

“To be named among the Top 10 Sustainable Enterprises in the manufacturing sector is a tremendous honour and a powerful motivator for SABECO, especially in this milestone year of our 150-year legacy,” Koo said. “We view ESG not as a final goal, but as an ongoing journey. We remain steadfast in our commitment to lead the industry, guide our supply chain through the green transition, and contribute to Vietnam’s broader sustainable development.”

SABECO earns top 10 spot in Corporate Sustainability Index

SABECO’s recognition in the CSI 2025 rankings marks a key milestone for the company and the broader business community, strengthening investor confidence and reinforcing trust among partners and consumers.

The company continues to broaden its sustainability credentials, with distinctions including 'Outstanding Enterprise for Employees' and a place among Vietnam’s Top 50 Best Places to Work 2025. Entering a new phase of growth, SABECO is aligning commercial success with environmental and social responsibility, reaffirming its position as a top Vietnamese brand with a 150-year legacy.

By Nguyen Thu

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
sabeco Sustainable Companies 2025 vcci

Related Contents

SABECO announces top 15 Ambassadors of National Progress

SABECO announces top 15 Ambassadors of National Progress

Home Credit honoured among top 10 sustainable companies in trade and⁠ services

Home Credit honoured among top 10 sustainable companies in trade and⁠ services

SABECO’s major growth lever boost

SABECO’s major growth lever boost

ThaiBev eyes expanded role in Vietnam

ThaiBev eyes expanded role in Vietnam

Nestlé Vietnam pioneers sustainable development and promotes business connections

Nestlé Vietnam pioneers sustainable development and promotes business connections

Investing in people, elevating workplace: SABECO marks impressive ranking leap

Investing in people, elevating workplace: SABECO marks impressive ranking leap

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

Masan Consumer reveals HSX listing roadmap

Masan Consumer reveals HSX listing roadmap

Industrial sector posts robust gains as year-end demand rises

Industrial sector posts robust gains as year-end demand rises

Foreign fruits flood Vietnamese market

Foreign fruits flood Vietnamese market

Phu Tai Group and FPT accelerate digital governance with SAP cloud ERP

Phu Tai Group and FPT accelerate digital governance with SAP cloud ERP

MSD brings HPV Holobox tour to Vietnam

MSD brings HPV Holobox tour to Vietnam

Anne Hill International School celebrates a decade of growth, unveils secondary campus

Anne Hill International School celebrates a decade of growth, unveils secondary campus

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Landscape strong for domestic acquisitions

Landscape strong for domestic acquisitions

Global leadership tapestry unfolds at ACES Awards 2025

Global leadership tapestry unfolds at ACES Awards 2025

JR East Pass Tohoku Area offers flexible travel options

JR East Pass Tohoku Area offers flexible travel options

Abax Global Capital appointed as asset manager for CIES IP 2025 batch

Abax Global Capital appointed as asset manager for CIES IP 2025 batch

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020