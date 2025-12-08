SABECO earns top 10 spot in Corporate Sustainability Index

The recognition was announced at the Sustainable Companies in Vietnam ceremony on December 5, organised by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), and the Vietnam Business Council for Sustainable Development, honouring enterprises demonstrating strong environmental, social and governance performance nationwide.

Launched in 2016 by the VCCI, the Corporate Sustainability Index (CSI) has become an important benchmark for assessing sustainable business practices in Vietnam. Built on 145 economic, environmental, social and governance criteria, the index evaluates performance over a three-year period, including governance quality, risk management, supply-chain transparency, resource efficiency, emission control and employee welfare. SABECO’s placement in the CSI Top 100 in 2023 and 2024, and its advancement into the Top 10 in 2025, reflects its sustained commitment to high standards of corporate governance and sustainable development.

SABECO views the green transition as a strategic advantage rather than a cost, and has made measurable progress in embedding its green production model across the supply chain. Renewable energy now accounts for 40.54 per cent of total production, driven by investments in rooftop solar and biomass boilers, while greenhouse gas emissions have been reduced by 9.3 per cent.

The company maintains fully recyclable or reusable primary packaging and achieves a 75–80 per cent recovery rate for glass bottles, strengthening its circular production efforts. Water-use intensity has also fallen by 7.3 per cent, underscoring SABECO’s commitment to responsible resource management amid growing climate-related pressures.

SABECO’s sustainability strategy is closely aligned with its social responsibility agenda, aimed at improving livelihoods across Vietnam. Through targeted community activities, the company has made tangible contributions in many localities. Its Lighting Up Rural Roads initiative has delivered more than 109 km of solar-powered street lighting, enhancing safety and quality of life in rural areas.

The Empowering Sports scheme continues to expand access to healthy recreational spaces, while social welfare offerings have provided timely assistance to thousands of disadvantaged households during Lunar New Year and following natural disasters. SABECO has also promoted responsible consumption through nationwide awareness campaigns.

As SABECO received this recognition, deputy general director Alan Koo highlighted the pride and motivation it has brought to the company, particularly in its milestone 150th anniversary year. He stressed that compliance with environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards is not an end point, but a process of continuous improvement, reaffirming SABECO’s commitment to serving as a pioneering force in the manufacturing sector.

“To be named among the Top 10 Sustainable Enterprises in the manufacturing sector is a tremendous honour and a powerful motivator for SABECO, especially in this milestone year of our 150-year legacy,” Koo said. “We view ESG not as a final goal, but as an ongoing journey. We remain steadfast in our commitment to lead the industry, guide our supply chain through the green transition, and contribute to Vietnam’s broader sustainable development.”

SABECO’s recognition in the CSI 2025 rankings marks a key milestone for the company and the broader business community, strengthening investor confidence and reinforcing trust among partners and consumers.

The company continues to broaden its sustainability credentials, with distinctions including 'Outstanding Enterprise for Employees' and a place among Vietnam’s Top 50 Best Places to Work 2025. Entering a new phase of growth, SABECO is aligning commercial success with environmental and social responsibility, reaffirming its position as a top Vietnamese brand with a 150-year legacy.